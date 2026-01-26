Examining Steelers HC Mike McCarthy’s QB Track Record

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially in the Mike McCarthy Era. The 62-year-old Super Bowl winning coach bucked the trend of hiring defensive coordinators in their 30's, as the organization eyes his offensive mind to guide them into a new phase.

"He has a proven track record of developing top flight quarterbacks," Steelers owner Art Rooney II said after McCarthy agreed to become the new man in charge.

Rooney cited McCarthy's experience and quarterback development skills as key reasons for naming him the fourth head coach since 1969. It's a fair point, but it begs the question: how successful has his track record of developing quarterbacks been? McCarthy's history working with elite quarterbacks is well known, but across his extensive NFL career, there are few examples of him taking a young, unpolished talent and bringing him to the next level.

Don't believe me? Let's start from the beginning.

Kansas City Chiefs - McCarthy's First Stop

McCarthy's first NFL experience came in the 1990s with the Kansas City Chiefs. As an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach, he worked with the legendary Joe Montana the first two years and then moved on to Steve Bono.

Montana had already won his awards and Super Bowls before stepping foot in Kansas City. Bono did have his first and only Pro Bowl season in 1995, McCarthy's first as the QB's coach, but he was also 31 years old and playing in his 10th NFL season at the time.

Was McCarthy helpful in getting Bono from career back-up to temporary starter, to say he had any true hand in developing Montana or Bono is like saying the painters erected the frame of the house.

First Go-Round in Green Bay

McCarthy's next challenge came as the quarterback coach with the Green Bay Packers. Joining the franchise for a single season in 1999, McCarthy worked with Brett Favre in his physical prime. Favre had already won three MVP Awards and three First-Team All-Pro selections.

That season, the Packers went 8-8, but Favre did eclipse 4,000 passing yards.

Oct. 30, 2005; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks (2) scrambles out of the Pocket against the Miami Dolphins in the second half of action at Tiger Stadium. This was the Saints first game in Louisiana at Louisiana State University since Hurricane Katrina. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images © 2005 John David Mercer | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints: McCarthy's Best Work

When people talk about McCarthy, they are quick to point out that he worked with Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott over his career. What people should mention, however, is how McCarthy's best work might have come during his time as the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints.

Aaron Brooks was a Packers fourth-round pick in 1999, but was traded to New Orleans before the 2000 season and would become their starter for five seasons.

Under McCarthy, Brooks thrived. He utilized his athleticism to escape the pocket while helping him become a more accurate passer. Over four consecutive seasons, he eclipsed 3,500 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes. His career-best campaign came in 2002, when he threw for 27 touchdowns. But it was his 2003 campaign that McCarthy should highlight everywhere he goes.

Brooks was excellent. He recorded 24 touchdowns and took immaculate care of the football, throwing just eight interceptions in 16 starts.

The Green Bay Years: Aaron Rodgers Ascendance

Aug 10, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

That performance helped McCarthy earn his head coaching gig in Green Bay in 2006, where he inherited the best quarterback situation imaginable. Favre was on his way out, while 2005 first-round pick Aaron Rodgers was ready to take over.

This is where McCarthy receives all of his accolades, but it's overblown.

The truth is that Rodgers was a once-in-a-generation quarterback following up another generational quarterback. He sat for three seasons behind Favre, plying his trade and improving slowly until he took the reins. Did McCarthy help guide him to a Super Bowl? Of course he did, and that shouldn't be dismissed.

But the base of McCarthy's offense for years with Rodgers was relying on his superstar abilities to make up the differences. Rodgers won multiple MVP awards with a varying level of talent around him and McCarthy's coaching status grew more powerful.

Dallas Cowboys - Dak Time

Two years after being dismissed by Packers, the Dallas Cowboys came calling. His offensive instincts were brought in to bring Dak Prescott and the Cowboys over the proverbial hump.

Under McCarthy, the Cowboys won 12 games three times. Prescott looked excellent, aside from his injury-shortened final year working with McCarthy.

The problem is that the Cowboys never took that next step. Prescott was already rising, and instead of getting over the hump, the Cowboys stagnated in the postseason just like they were already doing.

Prescott had a great run under McCarthy, but is anyone really claiming that his coaching was what took him there? Or, just like Rodgers and Favre, was the player already at that level or about to reach it when McCarthy arrived?

By my accounts, the tally is about one quarterback developed under McCarthy. Yes, quarterbacks have found success under McCarthy, even winning top individual accolades and a Super Bowl. But aside from his time in New Orleans developing Aaron Brooks, there is no other young quarterback McCarthy has developed. McCarthy is experienced, a winning coach, and has worked with plenty of elite players over his tenure, but don't get it twisted. Despite ownership's claims, his track record of developing a young quarterback is not what it seems.

