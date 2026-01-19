Steelers Finalize First Second-Round Head Coach Interview

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another name to their second-round of interviews as they continue their head coach search. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is expected to meet with the orginization for a second time. This round, as an in-person interview.

Weaver was one of the first names to pop up for the Steelers as they began their coaching search. The 45-year-old started his career in the AFC North playing for the Baltimore Ravens in 2002 and ended his career in 2008.

From there, he began coaching, working his way through the college ranks before joining the New York Jets as an assistant defensive line coach in 2012. He went from New York to the Buffalo Bills (2013), Cleveland Browns (2014-2015) and Houston Texans (2016-2019) as a defensive line coach.

From there, he was promoted to the Texans defensive coordinator in 2020, was named the Ravens defensive line coach and run game coordinator in 2021, Baltimore's assistant head coach in 2022 and 2023 and then joined the Dolphins in 2024.

Steelers Head Coach Search Ramping Up

The Steelers are continuing to sift through options and have already concluded most of their first-round interviews. So far, Weaver is the only name known for a second-round interview.

The team is also expected to talk to former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores in person. McCarthy is a Pittsburgh native.

The team will need to wait for options like Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase. Because the Rams are in the NFC Championship, Pittsburgh cannot interview either until after the game ends.

Los Angeles Chargers DC Jesse Minter, Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, Green Bay Packers DC Jeff Hafley and San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak are also on their list.

What Steelers Are Looking For

“There are a lot of things that go into being a successful coach,” Team President Art Rooney II said about what the team is looking for. “Number one, really, I think in my mind, is leadership and really trusting that this person can stand in front of your team day in and day out, and hold their attention and have them motivated to do what they do. So, that’s what’s most important.”

So far, the Steelers have shown their hand to be defensive but aren't shutting the door on young offensive minds across the NFL.

Weaver fits the mold of a culture builder with plenty of experience and a strong reputation on defense. While he's older than the last two coaches the Steelers have hired, it doesn't mean he's thought of any less.

And a second-round interview sure shows the team's interest in him this offseason.

