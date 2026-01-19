Rams Playoff Success is Hurting Steelers Head Coach Search

PITTSBURGH -- The first two names that the Pittsburgh Steelers requested to interview for their head coach position was Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase and defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

They've met with both of them virtually, but are still waiting on an opportunity to meet in person. Right now, they have two in-person interviews scheduled in Minnesota Vikings DC Brian Flores and former NFL head coach Mike McCarthy.

They can also interview all of their other candidates in-person:

San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak

Los Angeles Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Green Bay Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver

Why? Because their seasons are over. The NFL rules state that teams cannot conduct in-person interviews while the team is still in the playoffs. Those teams that are left are the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Rams.

So, the Steelers must wait. And if they have Scheelhaase or Shula high on their list, it could complicate their coaching search.

Here's What We Know

The Steelers aren't close minded when it comes to a defensive coach over an offensive coach, and Scheelhaase seems to be the reason for that. The Rams passing game coordinator is high on many teams' list this offseason, and was the first name to pop up for Pittsburgh.

He was also the first virtual interview they conducted.

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator coach Nate Scheelhaase during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Steelers have a type. Beyond defensive-minded coaches, they've found young leaders the last three times. This time around, they're clearly showing interest in the defensive side of the ball, but they aren't ruling out offensive coaches, either, and are sticking to their young hiring model with their two options of Scheelhaase and Kubiak.

That being said, Shula may check all of the boxes, being just 39-years-old and one of the hottest defensive coordinators in the NFL.

Who's the Favorite?

The Steelers are bringing in Weaver for a second-round interview and will host Flores and McCarthy for in-person interviews, skipping the virtual interview part because of their familiarity with the team.

Flores came into the coaching cycle as the favorite in Pittsburgh, and likely remains the top candidate as second-round interviews begin. However, the Steelers are not dead set on any name in particular, and while they have their top choices, they are being open minded about the situation.

Expect both Rams coordinators to be on their list whenever they're available. The Steelers aren't looking to move very fast through this process, which works out well for them considering Los Angeles is making them wait to bring in Scheelhaase and Shula.

