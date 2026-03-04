Steelers Have Exciting RB Alternative in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- There is a growing belief that one of the top Pittsburgh Steelers running backs will not return to the team in 2026.

Last season, Kenneth Gainwell was the Steelers' best offensive player. He was voted team MVP after posting over 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the first time in his NFL career.

After a breakout year, Gainwell is set to hit free agency. Despite Spotrac projecting his contract value to be worth around $3 million per season and general manager Omar Khan recently telling reporters that Gainwell knows the Steelers want him back, it's likely that he hits the open market and signs elsewhere. Luckily for the organization, there is a player in the 2026 NFL Draft who can replace Gainwell immediately: Arkansas ball-carrier Mike Washington Jr.

What Washington Jr. Brings to Steelers

Washington Jr. is a heck of a prospect to evaluate. The Arkansas runner was not the most productive back at the NCAA level, but he has the traits and tools to be an All-Pro RB at the next level.

The first thing that sticks out about him is his size. Measuring in at 6'1" and 223 pounds, he possesses an extremely unique blend of size and athleticism. His body type is what should catch the Steelers' eye first. Compared to lead tailback Jaylen Warren, who is 5'8" and 215 pounds, Washington Jr. would give the offense the looks of a power back who can play like another Warren.

Another area that the Razorbacks star displayed growth in was as a receiving back. In addition to running for over 1,000 yards and eight scores in 2025, he also hauled in 28 receptions for 226 yards and an additional touchdown.

That's exactly the type of dual-production player the Steelers need to complement Warren. The continually improving player could come in and have a similar impact in Pittsburgh, as long as he can fix the biggest flaw in his game.

As a pass blocker, Washington Jr. struggled. Despite having the size and strength to take on a rusher, he doesn't get low enough and utilize his leverage. He'll need to correct that to become a third-down back in this league, but that's something the right team can quickly address with technical improvements.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. (RB20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Combine Stud

Everyone who was in Indianapolis for the NFL Draft Combine saw the incredible performance Washington Jr. put on. He posted an absurd 4.33 40-yard dash time, the fastest for a running back at this year's event. In addition, his vertical leap came in at an impressive 39".

His performance at the Combine was further proof of the elite athlete he is and can be at the NFL level. His agility and explosiveness in his lower-body could separate him from the pack and make him an impact player.

For the Steelers, who need an athletic player who can run and catch, Washington Jr. checks an important box. They need a replacement lined up if Gainwell departs. They could pursue free agency, or they could just draft Mike Washington Jr. and consider the problem solved.

