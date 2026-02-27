Maybe Steelers Will Draft First-Round RB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of options in the 2026 NFL Draft. With 12 picks, they can really approach the draft in any way, including the possibility of moving up in the first round.

If they decide to move up, one name to watch is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. The star runner is expected to go higher than pick No. 21, but nothing is guaranteed. If he falls, the Steelers could add a player to their backfield without moving. If he doesn't, maybe they consider moving up.

Love confirmed at the 2026 NFL Combine that he had a formal meeting with the Steelers. The team showed some interest in the running back position, but nearly every other player met informally with the team, outside of Love.

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium.

Love is the top running back in the NFL Draft class and it doesn't appear to be very close. Some experts believe he'll go in the top 10 picks, while others are unsure where he'll land. For the Steelers, they're just preparing themselves for the possibility that Love is an option, and their meeting solidifies that he's on their board.

Steelers Outlook at Running Back

The Steelers want Kenneth Gainwell to return and work alongside Jaylen Warren. They have not hid that desire, and according to general manager Omar Khan, they've let Gainwell know that too.

"Kenny was great to have around,and he knows we want him back. We've been in communication with his people," Khan said.

If Gainwell doesn't return, though, things are wide open. The Steelers can approach free agency looking for a new veteran, or they can lean into the NFL Draft. Either way, they'll want a running mate alongside Warren this upcoming season.

Love would be tough to pass up on if given the opportunity. With 2,882 yards and 36 touchdowns in three years at Notre Dame, the class's top runner has put on a show since getting the nod as the starter for the Fighting Irish.

In a world where Love finds himself sliding in the NFL Draft, the Steelers are a team to watch. Running back isn't a position many are talking about when thinking of Pittsburgh's draft plans, but that could change if the right player is available.

From the sounds of it at the NFL Combine, Love is that player. And drafting a running back in the first round is now a real scenario to add to the Steelers' draft outlook.

