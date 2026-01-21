Former Steelers WR Gets New Shot at Super Bowl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Johnson has signed with the Denver Broncos practice squad, the team announced on Jan. 20. Johnson joins a Broncos team that is preparing for their AFC championship game against the New England Patriots this weekend.

Johnson spent the last few weeks of the season on the Steelers' practice squad as a depth receiver and was not under contract for the 2026 season.

The 27-year-old UCF product has had two stints with the Steelers. He first joined Pittsburgh's practice squad in 2024 and appeared in three games, tallying one catch for nine yards.

In 2025, Johnson was tracking towards making the roster again until he was released with an injury settlement after injuring his foot in the final preseason game.

Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball as wide receiver Brandon Johnson (11) blocks Carolina Panthers safety Demani Richardson (36) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images | Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

Johnson returned to the Steelers' practice squad in December, shortly after DK Metcalf was suspended. The Steelers were also dealing with several injuries in the wide receiver room. Calvin Austin III suffered a hamstring injury against Detroit and Ben Skowronek had a hand injury, leaving Adam Thielen, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson as the top available wideouts.

Steelers Could Consider Bringing Johnson Back in 2026

Johnson signing with the Broncos could be something the Steelers keep an eye on as they look to add more receiver help this offseason.

According to Spotrac, Austin, Valdes-Scantling, Miller and Thielen are all on expiring contracts and are on track to become free agents, leaving Metcalf as the only returning starter from the 2025 season, along with Wilson and Skowronek as reserves.

This will also be Johnson's second stint with Denver. He signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent two seasons with the team, appearing in 20 games and totaling 25 receptions for 326 yards and five touchdowns.

In his lone season with head coach Sean Payton in 2023, Johnson had the best season of his career, posting 19 grabs for 284 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. Former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was the starter for the Broncos that season.

Oct 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) congratulates wide receiver Brandon Johnson (89) after a they connected for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

There's a chance that Johnson could be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster this week, in what would be a very quick turnaround for the 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver.

The Broncos had two receivers suffer injuries during the divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills. Troy Franklin is dealing with a hamstring injury and Pat Bryant entered concussion protocol in the 33-30 win.

If Johnson gets his chance this weekend, or even in the Super Bowl, the Steelers may be inclined to bring him back for a third time in 2026.

