Steelers Now Very Unlikely to Land Colts Wideout

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a new wide receiver room for the coming season.

After another season of trying to make it work with one top wideout and a lack of depth, the Steelers will likely look to address their receiving concerns for the coming season. One of the names that has been floated for the Steelers was Indianapolis Colts star Alec Pierce.

Now, according to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers will not be able to land Pierce for the coming season. Fowler has made it clear that the Colts would like to retain Pierce for the future, whether in the long- or short-term.

“Wide receiver Alec Pierce was a front-of-mind topic at the combine. The team has made it clear to Pierce that he will be a Colt, either through a tag or a long-term deal, before the new league year. The Colts have work to do to make that happen, but that is the plan.” Fowler wrote.

Pierce is now likely to be a Colt for a bit longer for the time being, with the organization set to tag him at a minimum.

Did the Steelers Have a Shot at Landing Pierce?

Ultimately, getting Pierce on board would be a tough sell as a free agent. The Steelers currently lack a vision at the quarterback position that is unlikely to be completely addressed at any point this season.

On the other hand, Pierce can remain in Indianapolis where he has more of a sure thing in quarterback Daniel Jones, who is expected to return, as opposed to the current plan in Pittsburgh. This means their best shot at landing competitive wide receiver talent will come around as soon as they can address quarterback concerns, which is more likely for 2027 as opposed to 2026.

Oct 12, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) celebrates with wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) after Jones scores a touchdown during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Spotrac predicts that Pierce's market value for the 2026 offseason is going to be around $20.2 million, but he could garner more than that following a good 2025 season that saw him as the top receiver for the Colts. With the team likely to also keep Jones, as previously mentioned, Pierce has no reason to depart.

Pierce is only 25 years old, meaning a possible stint with the Steelers is far from being out of the question at any time in his career. It is just that the coming season is unlikely to bring Pierce to Pittsburgh, and his quarterback situation and contract cost are two of the bigger reasons for it.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers