Former Steelers DB Slams Ex-GM Kevin Colbert

A former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back has a gripe with how Kevin Colbert handled his release from the team back in 2012.

Myron Rolle, who now works as a pediatric neurosurgeon at Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando, stated on the "Ross Tucker Football Podcast" that he took issue with the way Colbert, who he didn't refer to directly by name, explained the reasoning behind the Steelers' decision to let him go.

“One of the most challenging moments of my life to be released by the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Rolle said. “And be told by their GM, ‘You’re playing well, but we’re not worried about you, Rolle. You can go on and be president one day. You can go on and be a doctor. You’re going to be fine. You don’t need football.’

“I’m like, I’m here grinding like these guys. And I’m playing well. That’s not a really good reason to let someone go. And then sorta patronize them by saying you’re going to be fine in your other career.”

August 9, 2012; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Chris Polk (32) loses his helmet while being tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Myron Rolle (47) and linebacker Marshall McFadden (40) during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Steelers 24-23. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Rolle's Brief Steelers Career

A Rhodes scholar who played collegiately at Florida State and delayed his decision to head to the NFL for a year so he could study at the University of Oxford in England, Rolle was selected in the sixth round of the 2010 draft by the Tennessee Titans.

He never appeared in a game over his two seasons with the team, though, and signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2012 campaign.

Rolle racked up four tackles that preseason, but as previously mentioned, he was eventually cut by Colbert, marking the last stop in his football career.

Colbert's Legacy in Pittsburgh

A native of Pittsburgh who attended Robert Morris University, Colbert's first front office jobs in the NFL came as a collegiate scout with the Miam Dolphins from 1985 to 1989 before joining the Detroit Lions as their pro scouting director from 1990 to 1999.

Colbert headed home in 2000, as he was hired to serve as the Steelers' director of football operations. He later became the organization's first-ever general manager ahead of the 2011 season, and it wasn't until he stepped down following the 2022 NFL Draft that he left that post.

During Colbert's time in Pittsburgh, the team won two Super Bowls (XL and XLIII) while appearing in another (XLV). Furthermore, he played a role in the hiring of Mike Tomlin as head coach in 2007.

While running the Steelers' drafts for over two decades, Colbert is also credited with selecting the likes of Troy Polamalu, Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt, David DeCastro, Antonio Brown and Cam Heyward, among others.

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