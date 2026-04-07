Steelers Could Land Ja’Marr Chase-Like WR in NFL Draft

If the Pittsburgh Steelers don't end up selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, perhaps they could instead look to take a player who's drawn comparisons to one of the best in the league on Day 2 or 3.

Dave Helman, co-host of "The Athletic Football Show", likened UConn's Skyler Bell skill set to that of Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase, which should be of note to the Steelers as they seek out value in a draft class that's a bit weaker than usual.

"[Bell] is Ja’Marr Chase light. He's a freak athlete. He's explosive, but he's very powerful and strong,"Helman said. "And watching him, I was just like, obviously, he's not Ja’Marr Chase. He's not going to be a top 10 pick. I doubt he's going to be an All-Pro caliber player as a rookie, but he does all that same type of stuff like he can take it to the house. He can just body people out of the way. He can high point the ball. I was just like, man, if I was trying to get Ja’Marr Chase's skill set, late day two or even into day three, I'm all the way in on this guy."

"This is Ja'Marr Chase lite."@davehelman_ explains why he's high on UConn's Skyler Bell in the 2026 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/u0unvOgNpX — The Athletic Football Show (@TA_FootballShow) April 4, 2026

Currently in possession of 12 picks, there's a compelling argument to be made that Pittsburgh should use one on Bell, particularly if the organization agrees with Helman's assessment of his game.

Bell's Collegiate Career

Bell was a member of Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class, and he finished with one catch for 15 yards in the lone game he appeared in as a freshman.

In 2022, Bell was one of the more productive players on the Badgers' offense. Over 13 games, he logged 30 catches for 444 yards and five touchdowns.

After his numbers took a step back in 2023 with 296 yards on 38 receptions, Bell entered the transfer portal and headed back home to Connecticut.

He made an immediate impact at UConn, putting up 860 yards and five scores on 50 catches in 13 games.

As a senior in 2025, Bell was a consensus All-American with 101 catches, 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Bell's Prospect Profile and How He Could Fit With Steelers

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Bell ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash with a 1.53-second 10-yard split and 41-inch vertical jump.

He is an older prospect who will turn 24-years-old in early July, which could hurt his draft stock. Furthermore, Bell isn't an overly explosive athlete and doesn't have much play strength, which could hurt him against physical corners.

He does have strong, reliable hands, however, and he's also a solid enough route runner whose aforementioned production should also pique teams' interest.

Bell, at 6-foot-0 and 192 pounds, could earn some slot snaps right out of the gate, making him a good fit next to DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.

As a likely late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick, the Steelers could theoretically choose to address another position, such as offensive line, in the first round and then target Bell shortly after to help put the final touches on their receiver room.

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