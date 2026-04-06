Steelers Can Make Move for Superstar Defender

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers just got a new trade option. After a busy offseason that already included one big-time trade, the Steelers have a shot at another, and may want to take it.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade from the New York Giants. The 28-year-old defensive tackle is looking for a new deal and a new team, and the Steelers may be able to make it work for both themselves and Lawrence in a trade-and-sign deal with New York.

ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday.



Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract… pic.twitter.com/WUSTNxmeGh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2026

A two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, Lawrence is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. However, Lawrence and the Giants have been trying to agree on a new deal that would reflect Lawrence's value better for years, but have not made progress. With two years left on his current contract and set to make $20 million this season, Lawrence is looking to leave New York and find a team that's able to land a deal with him.

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Pittsburgh has the cap space available to make the trade now, and could view Lawrence as a piece in the middle that solidifies their defensive line for the next several years.

Here's Why the Steelers Have a Chance

The Steelers want to extend Keeanu Benton this offseason. The former second-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract and while Pittsburgh hopes to get something done, they're not convincing themselves that it'll happen.

Joey Porter Jr., Darnell Washington, Nick Herbig and Chris Boswell all need new deals too. So the Steelers are being realistic that not everyone is going to agree on a new contract.

If Benton leaves, the team doesn't have a backup plan. Sebastian Joseph-Day was signed this offseason, but is only here for two years. Yahya Black looks like a piece of the future, but it's unknown if he's a long-time starter or core depth piece.

If they add Lawrence to the mix, they have a true nose tackle who can also dominate playing to either side. A player who has 30.5 sacks in his career along with 341 tackles.

Plus, Lawrence is coming off a down year. And while that leaves some room for concern, Lawrence is still a top-tier player whose pricetag probably went down.

It's only an option for the Steelers, but a pretty good one if they're trying to add another big-name to their defensive roster. And one they can now consider with the news of a trade request.

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