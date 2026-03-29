Four Answers We Should Get From Steelers Soon

PHOENIX, ARIZONA — Welcome to Phoenix. The 2026 NFL League Meetings are underway, offering the latest updates, news and insight to what the Pittsburgh Steelers are doing at this point in the offseason.

The League Meetings are one of the most insightful events of the NFL cycle. Local media will meet with general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike McCarthy in smaller, personal sessions McCarthy will then speak to a larger group of media at the AFC coaches breakfast.

This team has plenty of questions to answer still. Some pretty big. With four questions sitting at the top of the list heading intto Day 1.

What’s the Latest on Aaron Rodgers

Everyone wants to know what’s going on with Rodgers. The two sides have had positive conversations but even if there’s optimism that he’s going to sign, he hasn’t. Until he does, anything can happen and the Steelers don’t have a starting quarterback.

Hopefully, for fans and the team, Khan has some idea of when an answer is coming. Or at least when one is expected to come by.

With the NFL Draft less than a month away, the team needs an understanding of their plan. If Rodgers isn’t coming back, Howard is expected to be the next man up. The Steelers aren’t going to hand a second-year, sixth-round pick anything, though. He’ll need to earn it, and that’ll mean bringing in competition whether through free agency or the draft.

Broderick Jones’ Recovery Timeline

The last update about Broderick Jones was that he could return during training camp. However, the Steelers may need to know that for certain if they’re going to sit put with the two that they have - Jones and Dylan Cook.

It does feel like the Steelers’ plan is for Jones to be back or Cook to take over while he recovers. Their lack of attention at the position in free agency sure shows their confidence in his return, which should be a good indication he’s on track to be back sooner rather than later.

Khan or McCarthy confirming that belief puts an end to Pittsburgh fans’ running thoughts of how the team should replace Jones, and how they’re ignoring adding anyone to rest.

What’s Going on With Darnall Savage

Where is Darnell Savage? The team reportedly agreed to terms with him weeks ago and his agent made it known that he’s excited to play for the Steelers. But he hasn’t signed his contract and until he does, anything can happen.

Is it a medical concern? Did something happen since they agreed to a deal? And how long are the Steelers going to wait before they turn to a different option?

What’s Next?

The big question at this point in the offseason is what’s coming next? The first few waves of free agency are behind them but the team still has holes they could fill. Are they ready too, though, or are they waiting until the NFL Draft?

Two years ago, Khan started his local media session by announcing that the team signed Dean Lowry and Kyle Allen. Last year, the conversations were all about Rodgers. We’ll all find out what this year’s conversation is about, or what the big reveal will be.

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