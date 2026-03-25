Steelers Get Huge Update On Free Agent Safety

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been determined to improve their secondary ahead of the 2026 regular season. With the free-agent additions of cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Jaquan Brisker, the organization added two new starters to help improve their pass defense.

The Steelers made another depth move as the new league year began, but we're still waiting on confirmation. In addition to the moves for Dean and Brisker, the organization reportedly came to terms with veteran safety Darnell Savage, but the deal has not been made official.

Because things have dragged on, there was a growing concern that the deal fell through or was never finalized. However, the Steelers have received a huge update from Savage's agent Seth Katz. Speaking to reporter Aaron Wilson, Katz made it clear that the Steelers are getting another safety for the upcoming season.

"Darnell is looking forward to playing for the Steelers," his agent told Wilson and KPRC 2 Houston.

Veteran safety Darnell Savage Jr. intends to sign with #Steelers, per veteran agent Seth Katz. Katz told @KPRC2 Savage is making preparations for 2026 season. 'Darnell is looking forward to playing for the Steelers,' Katz said. pic.twitter.com/7thdBzVXP3 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 25, 2026

What Savage Brings to Steelers

The addition of Savage gives the team another upgrade to the safety position and overall secondary. The 28-year-old veteran has played in 97 games with the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders and the Buffalo Bills. A first-round pick in 2019. Savage comes with both starting experience and plenty of time spent as a rotational piece.

That's exactly what the Steelers need for the 2026 season. The organization is expected to pair starter DeShon Elliott with Brisker as the starting safety tandem, and Savage now is a huge upgrade as the third player on the depth chart.

Last season, it was players like Chuck Clark and Kyle Dugger filling in that role, and it was exposed as not good enough down the stretch and in their Wild Card Weekend loss to the Houston Texans.

Now, the organization has a veteran that can step in and start at a moment's notice if needed. If all goes to plan, however, the starting combo of Elliott and Brisker will have significantly less pressure thanks to Savage's presence.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Darnell Savage (6) is introduced before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Are Steelers Done Adding at Safety?

When Savage's deal imminent, the Steelers will have three veterans under contract and second-year player Sebastien Castro making up their safety room. With four players under contract in total, it would seem that the Steelers are done adding at the position.

That could change at the 2026 NFL Draft, however. With many talented safety prospects, including up to three projected to go in the first round, the Steelers might be adding another talented playmaker to the secondary ahead of the new season.

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