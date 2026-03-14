The Hidden Risk Steelers Signing Jamel Dean Creates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made their biggest splash of the free agency period when they signed veteran cornerback Jamel Dean to a three-year contract worth a total of $36.75 million.

The move gives the Steelers a second starting cornerback to pair with Joey Porter Jr., and that should instantly upgrade their pass defense for 2026.

It’s a huge step for the team, but the move is not without risks. There are obvious ones, like Dean’s age. Playing in his age-29 season, he might not be the same player he was in 2025. Then there are the hidden risks, like the long-term effect Dean’s arrival might have on the secondary.

Did the Steelers Kick the Can?

There’s very few reservations one should have regarding Dean. He’s a long and physical corner who loves to play press coverage and in one-on-one situations. It’s what makes him such an ideal match opposite of Porter Jr.

He’s going to be a huge addition to the Steelers, but there’s one possible ripple effect that Dean’s signing might have begun.

The Steelers might have kicked the can on adding necessary youth to their secondary. The team is set to run a top four group of Porter Jr., Dean, Jalen Ramsey and Asante Samuel Jr.

That lineup is strong, but they need one more playmaker and they could have landed him in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With Dean on board, the organization might push cornerback far down the priority list. That would be a huge mistake for a team that has improved, but not quite solved, their issues in the secondary. Things are better now, but the organization still needs to add another long-term starting cornerback option.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) takes the field against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Over Reliance on Ramsey

The addition of Dean might also unintentionally place more reliance on Jalen Ramsey, and that comes with huge upsides and potential downfalls.

Ramsey performed admirably in 2025, shifting from cornerback to safety and floating back-and-forth midway through the year.

With the addition of safeties Jaquan Brisker and Darnell Savage, Ramsey now is more likely to play solely in a cornerback role in 2026. That should be only positive, as the Steelers will likely shift Ramsey to a full-time slot cornerback who can become a rover-type blitzed under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

The problem is that Ramsey is another year older and already showed a decline in speed during the 2025 season. His instincts and technique are still superb, but it’s becoming a struggle for him to hold up in man coverage. The Steelers want to play a lot of man coverage, evidenced by their additions in the secondary, and it’s very possible that Ramsey becomes the odd-man out.

This shouldn’t be viewed as a diss on Dean or Ramsey. Rather, it’s an acknowledgement of one potential issue that could arise after such an impressive addition to the defense.

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