Steelers' Jamel Dean Deal Comes With Unexpected Boost

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers instantly upgraded their cornerback room with the addition of 29-year-old veteran Jamel Dean.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner joined the Steelers on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period. He is expected to sign a three-year deal worth a total of $36.75 million. The deal carries an average annual value of $12.25 million, and $12 million of the total is guaranteed.

The initial news made this signing a win for the organization, but as the full contract details emerge, this deal is an even bigger steal for the Steelers.

Salary cap breakdown for Steelers CB Jamel Dean's 3 year, $36.75M contracthttps://t.co/BdzOnwf7ww — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 10, 2026

Low 2026 Cap Hit

Dean is going to make $13.5 million in actual money during his first season with the Steelers, according to Over The Cap. Despite paying out over one-third of the contract's value, his cap hit will be significantly lower.

The Steelers converted a major portion of his first year's salary into a signing bonus. That left a base salary of just $1.5 million, plus the remaining prorated signing bonus, bringing his 2026 season cap hit to just $5.5 million.

His cap hit will rise to over $15 million in years two and three of the deal.

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) runs an intercepted back for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

What This Means for Steelers

After signing Dean, re-signing multiple players from last year's roster, and trading for and extending wide receiver Michael Pittman, it seemed like the Steelers spent a large portion of their available salary cap space.

This update suggests that the Steelers may have more financial flexibility than initially believed. With Dean's 2025 cap hit coming in nearly $7 million less than expected, what does that mean for Pittman? He's supposed to count for $24 million in 2026, but with his new three-year extension, how much cap relief will that afford them?

With more cap space than most expect, the Steelers can keep upgrading. The offensive line is a huge area of need, and some top linemen remain on the market.

If the Steelers have the space, they could target a starter on the offensive line. After losing Isaac Seumalo departed for the Arizona Cardinals, the Steelers will either start Spencer Anderson in his place or add another veteran to compete.

After their initial spending spree, the possibility of landing another starter seemed unlikely. Now, it's clear that the Steelers are playing salary cap chess while every other team plays checkers, and it's helping to quickly rebuild the roster.

