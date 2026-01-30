Steelers' Will Howard Has Support From Surprising Raiders Superstar

Count Maxx Crosby among those who hold steadfast belief in the type of player Will Howard can eventually grow into at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the latest episode of his "The Rush" podcast, the star Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher stated that he believes Aaron Rodgers will once serve as a stopgap option of sorts for Pittsburgh in 2026, which would reunite him with his former Green Bay Packers head coach in Mike McCarthy, while Howard sits for another year behind the four-time MVP before finally getting his shot to start in 2027.

"I think Aaron probably stays another year," Crosby said. "But, when you have a guy like Will Howard to sit there and learn another year behind Rodgers, and you have McCarthy locked in for five years, you let Rodgers get another year, and then you have Will Howard step in after that, sitting for two years, and then let him go and be the guy. Because I know some people have their opinions on Will Howard and this and that. I'm a Will Howard believer. I'm not going to lie, I think he's a hell of a player."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Crosby's now former defensive coordinator with the Raiders in Patrick Graham is set to join the Steelers in that same role. While the five-time Pro Bowler could potentially be available for trade this offseason as a new head coach gets ready take over in Vegas, he isn't an ideal fit for Pittsburgh given the price and the Steelers' litany of capable pass rushers already on the roster.

Still, the fact that Crosby, one of the league's top defensive players, is such a staunch believer in what Howard brings to the table is notable.

The Howard Hype Train

It's not often that a sixth-round pick at any spot on the field, let alone quarterback, generates as much hype as Howard has, especially without ever appearing in either a preseason or regular season game.

The 24-year-old, after spending the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Kansas State, transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2024 campaign and made quite a name for himself there by helping lead the program to its first national title in a decade.

During his run with the Buckeyes, Howard showed off a number of promising traits that could translate well to the next level, such as his arm strength, accuracy down the field and ability to use his legs to his advantage.

He improved the more reps he got last offseason for Pittsburgh leading into his rookie year, but a freak hand injury he suffered on an exchange with the center during training camp landed him on the reserve/injured list, where he remained until being activated ahead of Week 11.

Even given his status as a Day 3 pick and the fact that he hasn't logged any game snaps as a professional thus far, though, McCarthy shared his affinity for Howard during his introductory press conference on Jan. 27, which certainly counts for something when considering his candidacy for the starting job in the future.

“I’m really excited about Will Howard,”McCarthy said. “I think he’s someone that really came on at Ohio State. I’m anxious to work with him. It would be great to have Aaron back, but Will and Mason, I’m really excited to get started with those guys.”

How Much Playing Time Could Howard Receive in 2026?

For even the biggest believers in Howard out there, the prospect of the Steelers starting him next season is at least a little bit daunting considering he's still largely an unknown commodity.

For that reason, Pittsburgh bringing back Rodgers, even at 42-years-old, or another comparable veteran would make a ton of sense for a team that's undoubtedly looking to maintain its status as a postseason contender in McCarthy's first year with the organization.

That's not to say Howard can't turn heads all throughout the offseason and essentially boost his stock as a result, but in a world where Rodgers does return, the former has little chance of playing any meaningful snaps barring anything unexpected in 2026.

Should Rodgers not be back in Pittsburgh and the Steelers opt against making any splash moves at quarterback, instead landing a bridge option or a rookie on Day 2 or 3 of the draft, than there's definitely a world in which Howard becomes the leader in the clubhouse at the position heading into the regular season.

