The Latest Steelers' Mike McCarthy Criticism Is Just Wrong

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy left a memorable impression during his introductory press conference. After being introduced as the 17th head coach in team history, McCarthy was overwhelmed with emotions.

During his opening remarks, McCarthy struggled to get through what it meant to join the Steelers. After the initial reaction to his hiring was mostly negative on social media and across the NFL community, his first appearance as coach garnered some positivity.

One former NFL player isn't convinced, however. Emmanuel Acho, a five-year NFL player and host of the Speakeasy podcast, rebuffed McCarthy's emotions, telling him to cut out the waterworks.

"Stop all your crying,” he said. "Not because it’s not emotional. Because I’m old enough to have watched Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys presser. Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, shame on you."

McCarthy the Actor

Acho didn't stop there. He went on to call McCarthy a "phenomenal actor," citing his Dallas Cowboys introductory press conference as reason not to believe his word.

"McCarthy, you’re a phenomenal actor," he continued. "You deceived at that Cowboys press conference. If you remember the Mike McCarthy’s Cowboy presser, you not finna fool me with all these tears.”

Acho is referencing when McCarthy admitted that he did not watch the entire Cowboys season before they hired him, unlike what he told team owner Jerry Jones. The moment was taken as a joke, and even if he was serious, it didn't impact the outcome of his coaching tenure in Dallas. The actor that is Mike McCarthy is led the Cowboys to three 12-win seasons. They came up short in the postseason, but it wasn't because McCarthy failed to watch every snap of the 2019 season before taking over.

Similarly, the Steelers do not give a rat's you-know-what if McCarthy watched all of their 2025 season or not. They just care about what their new coach will bring to the organization for the 2026 season.

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Joe McCarthy Jr. (left) and Ellen McCarthy (right) flank their son Mike McCarthy (middle) at a press conference announcing Mike as the new Pittsburgh Steelers head coach at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Let the Man Cry

Acho clearly is not a fan of McCarthy's stint with the Cowboys. He's entitled to that opinion and evaluation. Many others would agree with him, myself included.

But don't attack the man for showing emotions now. McCarthy is a native of Pittsburgh and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Pittsburgh. The man was being introduced for his dream job, cut him some slack for being emotional. What else did Acho expect him to do?

Maybe Acho doesn't know, but McCarthy is from Pittsburgh. And it didn't feel like much of an act watching him thank his family and telling them they get to embrace the fandom they were born into.

"Oftentimes, coaches and players, you put on new team colors, and it takes a minute to feel comfortable in those new colors. But to be blessed beyond any measure one day to put on the colors you wore since you brought home when you come home from Mercy Hospital," McCarthy said in his intro. "I want to thank Art Rooney, Omar Khan, Dan Rooney and the entire Steelers organization for the trust they've placed in me to represent one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. I understand and embrace the responsibility and the privilege and the weight that comes with this stewardship. This city, this franchise, this fan base means the world to me, becausePittsburgh's my world, and it's just awesome to be back here."

McCarthy still has to prove he's the right coach for the Steelers, but giving fans a reason to root for him came with the raw emotion he showed as he told the world he's a fellow Yinzer.

Some are just trying to find any way to rip the decision. This reason doesn't add up, though.

