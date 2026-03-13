Rico Dowdle Sends Message to Steelers Fans About Mike McCarthy

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new dynamic running back to pair with Jaylen Warren.

The Steelers announced the official signing of running back Rico Dowdle, who signs a two-year deal worth $12.25 million in Pittsburgh. His arrival gives the team another solid ball-carrier, one who is coming off of back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

He’s also very familiar with new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, who coached him to one of his 1,000-yard seasons with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. Dowdle described his relationship with McCarthy during his introductory press conference and how big of an impact he played on his decision to join the Steelers.

”When I came out of (the University of) South Carolina, Coach McCarthy and the Cowboys gave me my first opportunity in the NFL,” he explained. ”I built that relationship with him. I was there with him in Dallas for, what, five years? So, yeah, just been building that relationship with him and it definitely played a major role into my decision to come here to Pittsburgh.”

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) with the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A Message to Fans

That description is not too far off from the one often shared about former head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin was regarded as a player’s coach during his 19 seasons with the Steelers, establishing excellent relationships with the men he coached. Many times, especially in the final seasons of his tenure, veterans signed in Pittsburgh just for the chance to work with Tomlin. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers made that abundantly clear last season when he signed.

So, it was fitting to hear Dowdle describe McCarthy in such a similar fashion. Asked by Steelers On SI’s Noah Strackbein what the pitch is for McCarthy, Dowdle described him as an ideal player’s coach who is trying to bring a Super Bowl to his hometown.

He shared his message on what fans should expect from their new head coach.

“He’s a player’s coach and like I said, he’s a great leader. He can lead this team, and obviously he’s from here,” he said. “You’ve got your guy here, home town guy, and I know he’s definitely looking forward to that. It would mean more to him to hold that (Super Bowl) trophy up in Pittsburgh.”

Doodle’s excitement to reunite with McCarthy was evident during his introductory press conference. He also was thrilled to be working alongside fellow RB Jaylen Warren. The tandem both arrived in the NFL via unusual paths, as both were undrafted free agents. Now, a pair of overlooked running backs will have the chance to thrive under McCarthy’s offense.

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