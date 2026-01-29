LSU QB Would Love to Play for Steelers New HC

PITTSBURGH --The Pittsburgh Steelers may be in the market for another quarterback this draft cycle.

With that in mind, the incoming draft class for quarterbacks may be one of the weakest in the history of the league, just due to how the season played out and where the college game ended up playing out.

One quarterback that is sure to be available when the Steelers are selecting at No. 21, and likely a later round pick is LSU product Garrett Nussmeier. Nussmeier was widely believed to be one of the top prospects in the coming draft before this collegiate season, but disappointing results have dropped him into closer to the Day 3 range.

One of the big pulls for Nussmeier is the fact that his dad is an NFL coach, and he spent time under the coaching staff of new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy in Dallas. In Dallas, Nussmeier's father was the quarterbacks coach from 2020 to 2022. While at the Senior Bowl, Nussmeier was asked about his connection to McCarthy and how that could impact the Steelers.

"Obviously, I got to kind of be around the facility when I was in Dallas a little bit being in high school at that time. Met [McCarthy] a couple times. I would love to go play for the Steelers. That'd be awesome to play for Coach McCarthy. There's no, I guess, connect ties or anything like that, in a sense. It would be a great opportunity, you know. I'm just looking for anybody that will give me the opportunity to provide," Nussmeier said via Ross McCorkle.

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) passes the ball defended by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jordan Renaud (11) during the first quarter of the game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Nussmeier is one of multiple quarterbacks at the senior bowl trying to prove their worthiness at the NFL level. Top option Fernando Mendoza is not taking part, as he has little to prove after a strong College Football Playoff showing.

Nussmeier's 2025 season

Nussmeier had a disappointing season where he played in just nine games and threw for 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He dealt with an abdominal injury for much of the season, which led to his less-than-stellar results. His offensive traits project him as a capable quarterback, albeit one with a low ceiling and a high floor. The Steelers would likely rather take a shot on a high-ceiling prospect, but it's unlikely they will be able to find one in this draft cycle, punting the responsibility to next year at the earliest.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers