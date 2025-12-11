Mike Tomlin Could Leave Steelers, NFL After Season

While the speculation regarding head coach Mike Tomlin's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers has died down a bit following the team's Week 14 win over the Baltimore Ravens, there's still some uncertainty about what lies ahead for the two sides.

The general sentiment has been that Tomlin would remain in the NFL next season and look to fill another head coaching vacancy in the league if he were to part ways with Pittsburgh, but insider James Palmer thinks he may actually take some time off before continuing his career in football.

"I wouldn't weigh out the possibility of him taking a year off, kind of like Mike Vrabel," Palmer said during an appearance on Bleacher Report's YouTube Channel, according to Steelers Depot's Troy Montgomery. "It was weird [Vrabel] didn't get more looks. Ended up being a consultant with the Browns for a year and kind of did everything in that building before landing this job.

"I could see Tomlin taking a breather. Some people around the league believe he just looks tired. And potentially going into the media for a year. I think everybody would have him, in all honesty. I can kind of see that being the case, what happens with Mike Tomlin."

Examples of HC Hiatuses

Though Vrabel's one-year period between being fired by the Tennessee Titans after the 2023 campaign and hired by the New England Patriots ahead of the 2025 season wasn't a true break like the one Palmer suggested Tomlin could take, he still didn't secure a head coaching job in 2024 and instead served as a consultant for the Browns.

Pete Carroll did something similar in 2024 after stepping down from his post with the Seattle Seahawks after the 2023 campaign, reportedly taking on a consultant role for the franchise before taking the Las Vegas Raiders' job this past offseason.

Sean Payton is another prominent example, as he stepped down with the New Orleans Saints and retired following the 2021 campaign before being hired by, and traded to, the Denver Broncos before the 2023 season.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on during the second half at Acrisure Stadium.

Would Tomlin Ever Take a Break?

Tomlin won't end up being fired by the Steelers as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained earlier this week, but if the two parties were to mutually agree to go their separate ways, he'd likely have little trouble finding another head coaching job in the league.

While some feel it's time for a change in Pittsburgh, Tomlin is almost unanimously viewed as one of the game's top coaches for a reason. He's turned in 18-straight non-losing seasons since being hired by the Steelers ahead of the 2007 campaign for a reason while also being tied for the 10th-most all-time wins with 190.

Given his reputation for setting a strong culture and his teams constantly being in the playoff conversation, one of the handful of franchises with openings this upcoming hiring cycle would certainly look to bring Tomlin in should he leave Pittsburgh.

Taking a break just doesn't seem practical for Tomlin, and unless he's essentially forced to do so by way of a lack of interest from other organizations, which seems improbable, he'll be on an NFL sideline next fall whether it be with the Steelers or not.

