Myles Garrett Could Break T.J. Watt's Record vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns meet in their Week 17 contest, there won’t be a ton on the line. The Browns are long out of the playoff picture, while the Steelers just solidified their 22nd consecutive non-losing season. The Steelers won the their first meeting of the 2025 season as well, meaning the Browns’ best hope is to draw a split with their AFC North rivals.

The Steelers will be focusing on getting their 10th win and wrapping up a division title. The Browns will be focusing on their superstar defender making history and breaking a Pittsburgh star’s current record.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is on the cusp on NFL history. With 22 sacks in 15 games, he’s just 0.5 sacks away from tying the record Steelers T.J. Watt set in 2021. When the Steelers and Browns square off in Cleveland, Garrett will need just 1.0 sack to set a new record for the most sacks recorded in a single season.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates as he begins his chase for the NFL sack record after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Division of Greatness

The Steelers would love not to face Garrett twice per season, but that's not the situation the organization finds themselves in. Instead, the Browns and Steelers are sparring partners annually, and that means going up against the top pass rusher in the league twice per season.

Between the Steelers' top edge rusher in Watt and the Browns' superstar in Garrett, the AFC North is a division of greatness. The arguable top two defensive players in the league, with a combined eight All-Pro selections and a pair of Defensive Player of the Year awards, embody smash-mouth, old-school football.

The hope for the Steelers is that Watt takes a positive step in his recovery from injury. There is no pressing need for him to be on the field, but the extra star power would elevate this matchup.

Cook's Toughest Challenge Yet

The Steelers will counter Garrett's attempt at history with their newly-named starting left tackle, Dylan Cook. Starting the past two games, the team has been thrilled with the 27-year-old's performance.

In Week 17, however, Cook faces the most difficult test of his brief NFL career. To his credit, he held up against a potent Detroit Lions pass rush and a Miami Dolphins group that can present challenges.

Cook has to take what he learned going against the Lions and their star defender, Aidan Hutchinson, to try to gain the upper hand against Garrett. He'll need all the help he can get to stop Garrett from tying or breaking Watt's sack record.

