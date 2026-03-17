New Position Could Be Climbing Steelers Draft Board

PITTSBURGH -- What if the Pittsburgh Steelers trade up in the 2026 NFL Draft, who are they going to get?

Many people would toss positions out there like quarterback, wide receiver or maybe even someone like Caleb Downs. But what if a sneaky position - or positions - are making their way onto the list, and quietly climbing up the board for the Steelers?

Those positions are left guard and left tackle.

So far, the Steelers have added through free agency at cornerback, safety, defensive line and running back. They went out and made a splash trade for a wide receiver in Michael Pittman Jr. and are hopeful Aaron Rodgers is going to return, filling out their quarterback room.

They haven't done anything about their offensive line, though. Right now, Broderick Jones and Dylan Cook are the candidates to start at left tackle and Spencer Anderson is set to start at left guard. None of which have enough proven experience to say they're a safe bet when you're putting all your eggs in a basket for a 2026 Super Bowl run.

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) blocks Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh is excited to see what they have in all three options, but that might not mean they're overlooking outside prospects. Jones probably would've had his fifth-year option picked up if healthy, which would've given him the green light to start. But he's recovering from neck surgery, and the team still doesn't know if he'll be back by training camp.

As for Anderson, he's started just 11 games in his career. Again, he has upside and the Steelers like that, but maybe it wouldn't stop them from adding a first-round talent.

So, maybe the Steelers' new sneaky position to watch in a trade-up scenario in the draft is guard or tackle. Names like Olaivavega Ioane out of Penn State or Spencer Fano out of Utah.

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Coming into the offseason, the Steelers were viewed as a team that could make a move for a quarterback. Today, that doesn't seem to be the case, as they've turned their attention to other positions in the NFL Draft.

As they continue to fill needs outside of the draft, their board is changing and if they were going to make a splash in the first round by trading up, there really only seems to be two positions to watch.

Left guard and left tackle feel like the final pieces to Pittsburgh's offensive puzzle. Two important pieces they may be willing to go get earlier than pick No. 21.

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