Steelers Get Huge Broderick Jones News Before Free Agency

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers just got news that could change the shape of their offseason. Heading into free agency, the team has learned that left tackle Broderick Jones should be ready much sooner than later.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, Jones could be ready as early as training camp after undergoing neck surgery last season. Initially, Jones was expected to need ninth months to recover but could be back as quickly as six months.

"The Steelers appear to have a more hopeful but still cautious outlook about the recovery of left tackle Broderick Jones," Dulac writes.

"The team’s No. 1 draft pick in 2023 could be ready for training camp in July after having neck surgery in December. His timetable might be six months, not nine months."

Despite the hopeful news, the Steelers are still now expected to pick up Jones' fifth-year option this offseason. He'll go into the final year of his rookie contract and even as a former first-round pick, he'll be fighting for his starting job and a future in Pittsburgh.

Jones' fifth-year option would cost the Steelers $19,072,000, according to the NFL's fifth-year price tags.

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) blocks Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Steelers Still Looking for Left Tackle Help?

The Steelers could continue to look for other options at left tackle this offseason. Don't rule out the team signing a free agent to compete with Jones, or starting over him. Same with the NFL Draft, where they've already started showing interest by bringing in Miami tackle Markel Bell.

Green Bay Packers free agent Rasheed Walker and Cleveland Browns free agent Cam Robinson could also be names to watch for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh could also let Jones compete for the starting job with Dylan Cook, who took over to end last season. Cook stepped in when Andrus Peat went down with an injury and did not give up the starting job afterward.

The team has a lot of questions to answer at left tackle this offseason, but having Jones back for training camp should help them sort some things out. Whether they view him as the starter or not, this team wants to know he's available when the team comes together in Latrobe.

They're hoping that's now the case, giving them flexibility at the position in 2026.

As for other deals, the Steelers are beginning to build their free agency class, re-signing Asante Samuel Jr. and Cole Holcomb before the legal tampering period began.

