Steelers Top WR Target Denzel Boston Still Hasn't Shown Speed

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their eyes on a first-round wide receiver. At least on their list of options, receiver is expected to be pretty high, and with some top-tier options that many view as elite players coming into the league.

The big four in the first round are expected to be Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon and Denzel Boston. The Steelers met with all four at the 2026 NFL Combine and could be projected to land any of them, all being educated guesses. But Boston is leaving one piece of his game a mystery during this scouting process, which adds questions to his first-round status.

For the second time this offseason, Boston did not run his 40-yard dash. He did not run at the NFL Combine nor at Washington's Pro Day, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson.

WR Denzel Boston — a projected first-round pick — did not run a 40 at Washington’s pro today at the advice of his agent. He posted a 37.5-inch vertical jump, bettering his number from the combine.



Boston said he has 12 pre-draft visits lined up. First is the Raiders on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/n0ZRaLj8W2 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 16, 2026

Boston's speed isn't what NFL scouts like about him. Standing 6-foot-4, 212 pounds, Boston's size is exactly what teams looking for a physical wide receiver have on their checklist. His over 1,700 yards and 20 touchdowns the last two seasons only helps his stock, and maybe teams won't want to see him run because they don't need to.

The Steelers might feel otherwise.

Why Steelers Might Care

Boston is exactly what the Steelers love at wide receiver. A big-bodied physical player who can make all sorts of contested catches. But they have two of those already, and after adding Michael Pittman Jr. via trade with the Indianapolis Colts, and then extending him for three years, maybe they don't want a third.

Boston would give the Steelers one of the biggest wide receiver rooms in the National Football League, which may excite them. Maybe they are looking for just that, bringing physical, tough football back to Pittsburgh.

Players like Tyson, Tate and Lemon being so different, though, but having just as much potential might make them think otherwise. And honestly, while there might be excitement about Boston's size, there are other names deeper in the draft that add that same trait.

Don't be surprised if the Steelers are one of the team's that overlook Boston because he didn't run. They have a clear interest in other first-round options, and could wait, with names like Omar Cooper Jr., Elijah Sarrett and plenty of others being named second and third-round options with a lot of talent.

Pittsburgh doesn't have to rush their wide receiver addition. Maybe that makes them think twice about Boston not running this spring.

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