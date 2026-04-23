Steelers NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade and Grade

In what could end up being one of the more unpredictable NFL Drafts in recent memory, the Pittsburgh Steelers may end up finding themselves at the center of the action.

Pittsburgh, who is hosting the draft for the first time since 1947, owns the most picks in the league with 12. The franchise has not made that many selections since 1992, when it took 14 players and the event was 12 rounds long instead of seven.

Having that many picks is a luxury for the Steelers, and it also means they'll likely be more open to moving up the board wherever they see fit.

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks at a press conference introducing him as the next head coach of the Steelers at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Steelers' Needs

All things equal, quarterback is the top position of need for Pittsburgh. The caveat, of course, is that Aaron Rodgers remains likely to return to the organization for a second season in the black and gold; the only question is when he'll finally make his decision official.

Elsewhere on the roster, the Steelers have a hole at left tackle. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier this week, Broderick Jones suffered a setback in his recovery from a neck injury he sustained in Week 12 of the 2025 season.

General manager Omar Khan, however, stated in his pre-draft press conference that "nothing's changed" with Jones and that there's "no new information", meaning it's tough to get a grasp on where the 2023 first-rounder truly stands at the moment.

Because Jones' fifth-year option is likely to be declined and Dylan Cook is still an unknown commodity despite his strong finish last season, Pittsburgh could look to address the position fairly early.

Left guard could also use some reinforcements after Isaac Seumalo signed with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency, but the Steelers may opt to let Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman battle it out for the starting job there without using one of their earlier picks on the position.

Wide receiver is the other primary need for Pittsburgh. Though DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. make up a solid pair of starters on the outside, the organization will likely still look to add one, if not multiple, rookies.

Inside linebacker, safety, cornerback and the interior of the defensive line are the other top position groups to watch in this year's draft for the Steelers.

Full List of Steelers' Picks

Round 1

No. 21

Round 2

No. 53

Round 3

No. 76

No. 85 (Acquired from Dallas Cowboys in George Pickens trade)

No. 99 (Compensatory pick)

Round 4

No. 121

No. 135 (Compensatory pick)

Round 5

No. 161

Round 6

No. 216 (Compensatory pick)

Round 7

No. 224 (Acquired from New England Patriots in Kyle Dugger trade)

No. 230 (Acquired from Indianapolis Colts in Michael Pittman Jr. trade)

No. 237

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