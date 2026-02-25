Steelers Have Potential Cam Heyward Replacement in Ohio State Star

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are meeting with a large pool of players at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine, but already, there are a few prospects standing out.

One of those players that the Steelers is definitely interested in is Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald. After three seasons at OSU, McDonald is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

The Steelers want to add to their front seven, and McDonald fits the bill. Not only because he has the skillset and makeup to be a shutdown nose tackle in the Steelers' 3-4 defense, but also because he is a player made in the mold of and close to current defensive captain Cam Heyward. Speaking to the media, McDonald said it would be exciting to reunite with Heyward in Pittsburgh.

"Learning from Cam, he's one of the best to do it and he's still playing," McDonald said. "Having him around and Connor (Heyward). You know, just that brotherhood. I'll click right in with them."

What Steelers Could Get in McDonald

If you ask McDonald, you're getting a complete player. The 6'3", 330-pound defender weighs in with hulking measurements, but he's a rare breed of player that is both massive and freakishly athletic. That's why he considers himself to be an all-around, three-down lineman in the NFL.

"Early downs, I can stop the run," he said. "On third downs, I can push the pocket. I'm a complete player."

That description sounds eerily like the way Heyward's game is described. Even in a down statistical year in 2025, Heyward was still one of the most disruptive and consistent three-down linemen in football.

McDonald has the raw tools and potential to be an impactful player, and maybe even more. In McDonald, the Steelers might get their replacement for Heyward.

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) reacts before the 2025 Big Ten championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Will Steelers Draft McDonald in First Round?

McDonald is one of the top defensive linemen prospects in the draft. Between him, Caleb Banks out of Florida, Peter Woods out of Clemson and Christen Miller out of Georgia, the position group is loaded with potential first round picks.

In order to acquire McDonald, the Steelers likely have to use their first round pick to select him. Doing so would mean they miss out on one of the top wide receiving prospects and possibly a starting safety or cornerback.

The organization has plenty of holes to plug, and the draft is key. But with this connection between McDonald and Heyward, the Steelers might have identified their ideal first-round pick.

