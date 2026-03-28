One WR Target for Steelers in Each Round of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are targeting the wide receiver position at the 2026 NFL Draft. That's no secret, as the organization has prioritized the position since the new league year began.

The next big test for the Steelers and their attempt to improve the offense is less than a month away. The team is expected to take a receiver in the first round, but many believe the organization will land more than one pass-catcher when it's all said and done.

Thankfully for the Steelers, this draft class is riddled with talent. Across each round, they could target a player that fills a need and brings this team closer to contention.

Round 1 - KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

KC Concepcion has been a player flirting around the top-25 in the upcoming draft, and the Steelers might be the perfect fit. With other receivers like Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Jordan Tyson and maybe even Denzel Boston already off the board, the Texas A&M dynamo could fill out the depth chart in Pittsburgh and give the team a dangerous weapon that can play in the slot or on the outside.

Round 2 - Germie Bernard, Alabama

Germie Bernard out of Alabama is the wide receiver that deserves more credit and attention. He has all of the tools to be a top-tier receiver at the next level. He's strong, fast, technically proficient in route running and has plenty of potential to improve. Bernard isn't receiving the attention some other draft risers are, but he would be a perfect target for the Steelers in Rou

Round 3 - Zachariah Branch, Georgia

If the Steelers could grab an ideal slot receiver in the upcoming draft, they'd solve a huge issue for the offense. Georgia Bulldogs pass-catcher Zachariah Branch fits that description aptly. The slightly undersized receiver is lightning quick and twitchy off the line of scrimmage. He can carve up the middle of the field, and would give the team a starting slot receiver for Week 1.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 4 - De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

The Steelers need an infusion of speed and playmaking, and that's what Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling brings. A favorite target of Trinidad Chambliss in 2025, Stribling took things up a notch at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine when he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash time. Add in a solid frame at 6'2" and 205 pounds, and Stribling could be the burner on the outside that progresses into more in Pittsburgh.

Round 5 - Eric McAllister, TCU

Eric McAllister was one of the most productive wide receivers in the NCAA over the past three seasons at TCU. He's posted at least 760 receiving yards in three consecutive years, and had a career-best 1,190 yards in his senior campaign. With a nice blend of size and speed, McAllister is a day three option that could turn heads at the NFL level.

Round 6 - Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati

Cincinnati product Jeff Caldwell is a physical specimen at the wide receiver position. At 6'5" and 215 pounds, he's made in the same mold of DK Metcalf. Injuries shortened his 2025 campaign, but he posted over 1,000 receiving yards in 2024. He could be a steal late in the draft.

Round 7 - Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

The return game is a big question for the Steelers. Last year's punt returner, Calvin Austin III, is now with the New York Giants, and their top kick returner, Kenny Gainwell, is now in Tampa Bay.

Iowa speedster Kaden Wetjen is an answer they've been searching for. He'd improve the kick and punt return game and hopefully bring a little more to the offensive side of the ball.

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