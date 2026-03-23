Steelers Top 20 NFL Draft Big Board

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the 21st pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, and they are hoping to land another impact player.

Thankfully, there are bound to be a number of impressive youngsters available when the Steelers have their first pick. Even though some hope the team trades up for the right player, the fact is that they can find a starter without moving up.

That's especially the case when you look at the top players of the 2026 NFL Draft class. The top five alone are special, and the top-20 have a blend of potential and ridiculous talent. Should any of these players wind up being available when the Steelers are on the clock, they will have an easy choice to make.

Caleb Downs, Safety - Ohio State

There's no question who the best player in this draft means. Caleb Downs is a future NFL superstar after building his case at Ohio State the past few seasons. He does everything well, he has the speed and technique to lock down opposing receivers and tight ends in coverage. He can also stop the run and explode toward the ball-carrier. Plus, he has the swagger of a Defensive Player of the Year. He won't go first overall, but Downs is the unequivocal best player in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Arvell Reese, Linebacker - Ohio State

Another Ohio State Buckeyes player to watch out for is linebacker Arvell Reese. A Micah Parsons-type of prospect, Reese possesses length and athleticism that makes him the next pass-rushing threat in the NFL. Is he a perfect prospect? Absolutely not, but he is going to be an impact player as a rookie with an even higher ceiling as he develops.

Jeremiyah Love, Running Back - Notre Dame

Whoever winds up with Jeremiyah Love is going to come away a big winner at the 2026 NFL Draft. The Notre Dame product was the most dynamic offensive player in the NCAA last season, and he might be the best running back prospect to enter the NFL in the last five years.

Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback - Indiana

The Heisman Trophy winner and national championship winner, Fernando Mendoza is the presumptive number one overall pick. He has the ideal size for a franchise quarterback, is extremely intelligent and reflexive, and has all of the tools to be a Pro Bowl QB at the next level.

Sonny Styles, Linebacker - Ohio State

There's no better pure athlete in the draft class than Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. He's fast enough to stick with any offensive player in pass coverage while also having the size and strength to take on the biggest downhill runners. There's very few players who can be a do-it-all middle linebacker in the NFL, but Sonny Styles is about to be the next one.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Remaining Top 20 Players

6. David Bailey, Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

7. Francis Mauigoa. Offensive Tackle - Miami University

8. Olaivavega Ioane, Offensive Guard - Penn State

9. Jordan Tyson, Wide Receiver - Arizona State

10. Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver - Ohio State

11. Spencer Fano, Offensive Tackle - Utah

12. Caleb Lomu, Offensive Tackle - Utah

13. Makai Lemon, Wide Receiver - USC

14. Kenyon Sadiq, Tight End - Oregon

15. Colton Hood, Cornerback - Tennessee

16. Kayden McDonald, Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

17. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Safety - Toledo

18. Reuben Bain Jr., Edge Rusher - Miami University

19. Jermod McCoy, Cornerback - Tennessee

20. Akheem Mesidor, Edge Rusher - Miami University

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