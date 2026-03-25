Steelers Perfect WR Could Come From Alabama

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are still finalizing their priority list ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, but a few stand out. On the offensive side of the ball, the offensive line needs have been temporarily alleviated by the free agent addition of Brock Hoffman.

With that latest move, the Steelers’ pressing need of wide receiver returns to the forefront. Even after the organization acquired veteran pass-catcher Michael Pittman Jr. in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, the team still lacks the proper depth.

Which is why another wide receiver is so often their first-round pick in mock drafts. Names like Denzel Boston, Makai Lemon, Omar Cooper Jr., and even KC Concepcion all have a chance to be the name called at pick 21. Should they choose to wait until the second round, there shouldn’t be a sense of panic or consolation, not when Alabama receiver Germie Bernard is likely to be overlooked at this year’s draft.

Why Bernard Fits Steelers Perfectly

Bernard spent the final two seasons of his NCAA career with the Crimson TIde, and that’s where he blossomed into an NFL-ready wide receiver. The 6'1", 200-pound playmaker posted back-to-back seasons with at least 50 receptions and 790 receiving yards as the top target for Alabama.

Picking up those yards, he displayed an impressive route tree for a college receiver. For the Steelers, that means they could use him anywhere on the field. The Alabama offense moves receivers all over the field, uses RPOs, and relies on extremely athletic players to facilitate the scheme. That would translate smoothly in PIttsburgh, as Mike McCarthy’s West Coast offense employs many of those same tactics.

Bernard also displayed an impressive physicality with the ball in his hands. He’s a player who can get upfield in a hurry or make a defender miss to keep the play alive.

The Steelers have two premier threats already in DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. With Bernard on board, they have a player who surgically operate across the line of scrimmage.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Perfect Range for Steelers?

It also doesn’t hurt that Bernard is very unlikely to go on day one of the draft. The Alabama product has a second-round grade at best, which may only help his draft stock with the Steelers.

In the first round, the Steelers could easily go after an offensive lineman or another defensive back to to round out the secondary, or perhaps even another inside linebacker to put some pressure on that underwhelming position group.

That makes the second round even more ideal for the Steelers to land a productive pass-catcher. Bernard is likely to be available right around when the team is set to pick in Round 2, giving the franchise an instant impact player for now and the future.

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