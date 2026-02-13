NFL Draft's Best RB is a Steelers Fan

One of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft is entering the professional ranks with a deep-rooted connection to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During an interview with CNBC that was posted on the channel's YouTube page, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love revealed that he grew up a fan of Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers.

"I was a big fan of Ben Roethlisberger," Love said, per Steelers Depot. "The Steelers, they were my team. I was kind of just born into it. My mom and dad are Steelers fans, so it just fell on me."

Pound-for-pound, Love is widely considered to be one of the best, and most pro-ready, players in this year's class. He certainly benefits from his backfield status in this case, as running backs typically translate to the NFL quicker than most other positions, but the Fighting Irish product is a special talent who could help transform the Steelers' offense right off the bat.

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Love's Background

Love, after a true freshman campaign in which he recorded 385 rushing yards in 2023, posted 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground during Notre Dame's 2024 season. That year, the program made it all the way to the College Football Playoff National Championship, where they promptly fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes, whose roster featured current Steelers Will Howard and Jack Sawyer.

As a junior in 2025, Love took another step forward and established himself as one of the country's top players. The 20-year-old closed out the season with 1,372 rushing yards and 280 receiving yards to go alongside 21 total touchdowns, earning him a third-place finish in the Heisman Trophy race as well as a unanimous All-American nod.

Could Steelers Have a Path to Love?

Given where they're situated at No. 21 in the first round, having Love fall into their laps feels like a pipe dream at best for the Steelers.

Though there's a bit of a negative stigma surrounding taking running backs early on Day 1, that narrative goes out the window with a player of Love's caliber, who has the potential to become an immediate high-level contributor due to his quickness, patience and receiving ability as a constant big-play threat.

Running back doesn't rank high on the list of needs for Pittsburgh this offseason. Jaylen Warren is under contract for another two years and 2025 third-rounder Kaleb Johnson is looking to rebound from a rough rookie campaign, but the franchise could still look to add some form of help at the position depending on if it retains its reigning Team MVP in Kenneth Gainwell, who's set to reach free agency after posting 1,023 yards from scrimmage.

If Gainwell were to depart the Steelers, Love would make up for his absence and then some while also becoming arguably the most talented player on the team's offense from the jump, perhaps sans DK Metcalf.

To reiterate a previous point, though, Pittsburgh has an incredibly low chance of landing Love if it stays pat at No. 21, as a team like the Kansas City Chiefs in the No. 9 slot looms as a far likelier destination for him.

It's no guarantee that the Steelers would pass up on one of the top wide receiver or defensive back prospects on their big board for Love if he's available at their pick given their current roster holes, but he'd be a worthwhile addition regardless if he were to ever end up with his childhood team.

