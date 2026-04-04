Steelers 100% Confident in One Thing About Aaron Rodgers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't know if Aaron Rodgers is going to return to them in 2026, but they're hopeful. The two sides continue to stay in communication, and head coach Mike McCarthy has some level of confidence that he's getting his QB back because of that communication.

"I'm confident," McCarthy told Steelers On SI. "But at the end of the day, it's a personal decision. So, I think we're in a good space."

I asked Mike McCarthy about Aaron Rodgers and his confidence level in the QB returning to the Steelers pic.twitter.com/X5lA5xuxX2 — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) March 31, 2026

Positive conversations, that's the phrase being tossed out when asked what is happening with Rodgers and the Steelers. But without an answer, no one knows for certain, and it's brought up plenty of speculation, including Rodgers leaving for another team.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio recently tossed out the idea of Rodgers heading to the Denver Broncos instead, hinting that a visit may be on the horizon. The Steelers aren't nervous about that, though. In their minds, Rodgers is either retiring or returning. Those are the only two options.

Speaking about the situation on the Chipped Ham & Football Show, Pittsburgh Steelers insider Gerry Dulac revealed that the Steelers believe Rodgers is only choosing between two things - them or being done as a player.

"The one thing they know, though, Brian, is that this isn’t a case where Aaron Rodgers is seeking another team or money," Dulac said. "It’s not about the contract, it’s not about more money, and it’s not like he is going to go somewhere else. It’s either the Steelers or he is retiring. That is their understanding, and that has been the understanding all along."

He's Not Wrong

The Steelers have little worry regarding other teams. There has been virtually no public knowledge of other teams making contact with Rodgers or looking to bring him back. Plus, he and McCarthy are talking to so frequently that it's clear to see he's just waiting on Rodgers to decide if he's going to retire or not.

Expect an answer from Rodgers before the NFL Draft. Omar Khan, McCarthy and Team President Art Rooney II have all mentioned that as their new expectation.

The answer may not be a return to Pittsburgh, but it's not going to be an announcement that he's going to his fourth NFL team. It'll either be a comeback for one final run or shutting his career down and waiting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Those are the two answers the Steelers believe are coming from Aaron Rodgers.

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