Finally Time to Believe Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Timeline

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers. The 42-year-old quarterback still hasn't given them an answer, but the team believes it's coming soon. Maybe for the first time, fans can begin to believe them.

The Steelers would love for Rodgers to return for one more run. To this point, everyone has been guessing on believed deadlines, but only Rodgers truly knows when he'll make a decision. The latest person to say they think they know when the team will find out may be someone to take seriously, though.

That person being Team President Art Rooney II.

Rooney spoke with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac at the NFL League Meetings, Rooney said that even he expects Rodgers to give an answer before the 2026 NFL Draft.

"I still expect that," Rooney said to Dulac when asked if the NFL Draft was his expected timeline. "I expect we’ll get an answer before the draft."

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) audibles during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The belief for some time now has been that Rodgers will give the Steelers an answer on returning or retiring before the NFL Draft. However, it's not the first timeline we've heard about Rodgers providing an answer.

When the team hired Mike McCarthy as their head coach and opened the door for Rodgers to return, the expectation was that the team would get an answer by free agency. Rodgers was believed to provide some insight for the team before they started signing players, but that didn't happen.

Then, the conversation turned to Rodgers wanting the Steelers to add a veteran wide receiver before re-signing. Once Pittsburgh traded for Michael Pittman Jr., that should've been enough, but it proved once again that the Rodgers timeline was off.

Now, we'e here. Rooney has made it known that even he thinks Rodgers' decision is coming in the next few weeks. And truthfully, if Rooney is saying it, there has to be some sort of confidence from him that he knows something we don't.

Pittsburgh hasn't spent much time scouting players at the quarterback position and appear ready to give Will Howard a shot if Rodgers does retire. Their moves suggest they feel good about Rodgers coming back, though. And to this point, the two sides have remained in contact and have had positive conversations about Rodgers playing one more season.

Only Rodgers knows when an answer is coming, but this feels like the first indication that the timeline really is what is being said. Rooney wouldn't just say something if he didn't feel confident in it. So, maybe it is time to believe the Steelers will get their answer before hosting the NFL Draft in April.

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