Steelers HC Shares Confidence Level in Aaron Rodgers Returning

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers still don't know who will be their starting quarterback in 2026, but head coach Mike McCarthy is keeping good communcation with his long-time signal caller.

McCarthy is in his first year as Steelers head coach and is looking to bring back Aaron Rodgers for a second season with the team and one which would mark their 12th season together.

He spoke with the media at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoeniz, Ariz. and talked about Rodgers and his relationship with him. McCarthy said that he's dealt with this before with Brett Favre, during his time with the Green Bay Packers and that he and Rodgers are talking consistently.

"Good. I was telling [Steelers senior director of communications] Burt [Lauten] on the way over here. 2006 was my first time doing this and the first question was about a veteran quarterback and whether he was going to come back or not. So it's deja vu.

"But no it's going good. It's been very positive and we'll just continue to talk. We talk regularly."

McCarthy also said that the conversations are different now that he's a veteran, but that he and Rodgers are having good discussions and the he respects whatever decision Rodgers makes.

"There was a different tone then because I was just a youngster...but I'm confident but at the end of the day it's a personal decision. We're in a good space."

I asked Mike McCarthy about Aaron Rodgers and his confidence level in the QB returning to the Steelers pic.twitter.com/X5lA5xuxX2 — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) March 31, 2026

Overview of McCarthy and Rodgers Relationship

McCarthy took over as Packers head coach in 2006, which marked the second season of Rodgers' NFL career, after they took him 24th overall in the 2005 draft out of Cal.

Rodgers ended up becoming the Packers starting quarterback in 2008 and he and McCarthy built a great rapport and excelled together.

The Packers would win Super Bowl XLV, 31-25 over the Steelers in 2010, the NFC North Division Title six times and made the postseason eight times as a head coach-quarterback duo.

Rodgers won NFL MVP honors twice under McCarthy, posted a 100-57-1 record (.633), while throwing for 42,615 yards, 337 touchdowns to 79 interceptions and completing 64.9% of his passes.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Gpg Packersvikings 091618 Abw2246 | Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

McCarthy comes to the Steelers after previously serving as the Dallas Cowboys head coach for five seasons, 2020-24, and hopes to bring Rodgers, now 42 years old, back for at least one more season.

Rodgers joined the Steelers last offseason and served as their starting quarterback, throwing for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions, plus completing 65.7% of his passes. He also led the Steelers to a 10-7 record and the AFC North Division Title.

He struggled massively in the 30-6 AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans, throwing a pick-six and giving up a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, with the road team scoring 23 points in that period.

McCarthy, an offensive-minded head coach with extensive time spent working with quarterbacks, could help Rodgers get back to what he does best in his last year of football and give the Steelers their best chance of winning in 2026.

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