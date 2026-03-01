Steelers Have $19 Million Decision to Make on Broderick Jones

PITTSBURGH -- With the offseason rolling along and a new league year about to start, the Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for yet another year of a busy offseason.

After the salary cap came out across the NFL, the Steelers now have some clarity on how much they will owe players entering their fifth-year option year. That is, players who joined the league ahead of the 2023 season.

One player that stands out from that group is offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who the Steelers would owe a significant amount of money if they decided to pick up his option. If the Steelers decide to pick up his option, Jones will earn $19.072 million for the 2027 season.

And here are the fifth-year option numbers for 2023 first-round picks. Any team exercising the option must notify the player in writing no later than May 1. https://t.co/snE6GhegjJ pic.twitter.com/iGcYDBbnbT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 27, 2026

The way that the fifth-year options are sorted out is based on a tiered system where each tier of players gets paid out differently, but all of the players who play the same position in that respective tier get paid the same.

With four tiers, Jones firmly lands in the third tier. Tier 3 consists of players who played at least 75% in at least two of their first three seasons, those who averaged at least a 75% snap share through three seasons, or those who crossed the 50% snap share level in each of their first three seasons. In order to reach Tier 2, you must make a Pro Bowl, and must make two to reach the top tier. Jones qualifies for the third tier, where all offensive tackles are eligible to earn the $19.072 million mark.

A Tough Decision For The Front Office

Jones has been an inconsistent player in his time with the Steelers. Just like many of his teammates, he has suffered from some injury issues during his time with the team. Additionally, his lack of consistent positive play is a cause for concern going forward.

That being said, his play last season was certainly better than years past. Jones looked like an NFL-level offensive lineman in nearly every single snap he played, and he was able to step up into that role following the departure of Dan Moore Jr. to the Patriots. Option or not, Jones is set to be a big contributor next season for the Steelers on their offensive line.

The deadline for picking up options is May 1, and the Steelers will have a tough decision to make about one of their more interesting players of the Omar Khan era.

