Steelers Give Gloomy Update on Broderick Jones

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan delivered a bit of an ominous injury update on left tackle Broderick Jones at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

While speaking with reports, Khan couldn't definitively answer whether or not Jones would be ready in time for training camp this summer after suffering a season-ending neck injury during a Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears this past November.

"Obviously, he had a significant injury and we're monitoring how he progresses," Khan said. "I know he is working hard. It's still early in the process, and that's certainly something that we're monitoring."

Jones' Performance Last Season

A 2023 first-round pick by Pittsburgh, Jones spent his first two years as a pro at right tackle while Dan Moore Jr. manned left tackle.

Once Moore left the team in favor of a four-year deal worth $82 million with the Tennessee Titans in free agency last offseason, though, Jones was shifted back to left tackle, where he played in college at the University of Georgia.

Jones had a rough go of it against the New York Jets in Week 1, allowing three sacks per Pro Football Focus, but he matched that total over his following 10 contests before sustaining his injury.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old allowed more than two pressures just once between Weeks 8 and 12 ,according to PFF, while seeing his total number of penalties come down to two from where it sat in 2024 with 10.

Dylan Cook eventually stepped into Jones' spot on Aaron Rodgers' blindside in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens after Andrus Peat suffered a concussion and didn't lose the job from there on out, giving up just two sacks and six pressures in five regular season games (four starts) before allowing a sack and three pressures in the team's Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans.

Khan spoke about Cook and what he showcased over a small sample size, which is all the more relevant considering Jones' uncertain status moving forward.

“Dylan did a really good job for us when he had to come,” Khan said. “He really did. I wasn’t surprised, because I’ve seen his work ethic and how important it is to him. He’s got that quarterback background. I think that helped him. I think he’s a good player. He stepped in and I think, played at a good level.”

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) reacts as he takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What Does Jones' Future in Pittsburgh Look Like?

Jones elevated his performance as the 2025 campaign went on and had been playing arguably the best football of his career before going down with his injury.

That's not to say he was on his way to locking down the starting job in 2026, but Jones was at least showing growth and flashing the same potential that made him a top-15 pick three years ago.

With a significant injury that carries such an unknown timeline and a fifth-year option that will almost certainly be declined, however, Jones' long-term prognosis with the Steelers seems murky at best.

