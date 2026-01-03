Steelers in Tricky Situation After Broderick Jones Surgery

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take part in the AFC North’s first “win or go home” game in the division’s history this weekend.

A bout against fierce rival Baltimore Ravens awaits, but the Steelers will have to attempt to win without the services of tight end Broderick Jones.

Jones has been out since Week 12 with a neck injury, and now Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette believes that the situation could be worsening for the young offensive tackle. Fittipaldo spoke on 93.7 The Fam to deliver his thoughts.

"Broderick's situation with that neck injury, them having to decide if they're gonna pick up the option by May, you may not know. I mean, it's unfortunate, but they had a situation with Ryan Watts last year, Ryan Watts had neck surgery and six months later in training camp, I think, they announced that he had to retire," Fittipaldo said. "I'm not forecasting that for Broderick. I'm just pointing out that neck injuries are tricky and I think it's gonna take a while here for the medical staff to determine what his future is."

It seems a bit premature to state that Jones career is in jeopardy of being over, as the season has not yet ended. Until the season is over, there will not be ample time to assess the injury sustained by Jones as it concerns his long-term future in the National Football League. From a financial point of view, the Steelers have one more season left on his contract, as Jones is set to cause a cap hit over $5 million in 2026.

The Steelers OL in Jones' Absence

The Steelers have had a strong offensive line in their recent games, as Rodgers has had quite a lot of time to control the pace of play and his offense in recent weeks. The loss of wide receiver talent served as a burden in the team’s loss to the Browns, but the offensive line was one of the position groups that kept the Steelers in the game until the conclusion.

Players like Troy Fautanu, Andrus Peat and Dylan Cook have stepped up in the absence of Jones, providing adequate protection for their veteran quarterback. The team will likely look to address offensive line with one of their selections in the 2026 NFL draft due to issues with their depth in recent seasons, but they are unlikely to make an early move at a protector for the quarterback of their future.

