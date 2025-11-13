Steelers 2026 QB List Getting Worse and Worse
PITTSBURGH — One huge question surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers is who will be their starting quarterback in 2026. For months, the plan was that the Steelers would draft a franchise QB in the 2026 NFL Draft and begin the transition into a new chapter for the organization. As the NCAA season has progressed, however, the hopes of landing that special first-round talent has all but disappeared.
That could force the Steelers to once again pursue the trade and free agent market to find another temporary veteran quarterback. The list of who could possibly be that player, however, are an extremely discouraging list. Between the lack of first-round talent and the names being floated around the NFL, the list of potential options for 2026 and beyond grows worse and worse for the organization.
Veteran Names on Their Radar
So much is up in the air for the Steelers. It’s possible they still draft a player to compete, but it’s just as possible that they run things back with 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers.
According to one NFL writer, there are several veterans to monitor. Not only is Rodgers a player the Steelers are considering for the 2026 role, but two other well-established quarterbacks could be on their radar. One is current Atlanta Falcons backup Kirk Cousins and well-known foe Joe Flacco. Another potential route is now-maligned Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, as detailed in a recent article by Bill Barnwell.
“Will there be a veteran who represents a significant upgrade available via trade or in free agency?Unless the Steelers feel strongly about Murray (and the Cardinals do decide to move on from him), the answer is probably not,” he wrote in an ESPN article. “Which could mean another go-around with Rodgers if he wants to keep playing. The alternatives might be someone such as Kirk Cousins or Joe Flacco, who profile as higher-variance versions of Rodgers.
2026 Draft Class Continues to Disappoint
Before the 2025 season began, there were double digit quarterbacks playing in the NCAA that teams were keeping a close eye on. It was speculated that the first-round could have multiple franchise players at the position.
That sentiment has quickly faded. Now many of the players that were potential generational talents could remain in the NCAA until 2027 due to below-expectation performances this year. It’s cast even more doubt on the Steelers’ plans to nab a new starter in April’s draft.
It’s only Week 11 of the season, but the quarterback market is going to be a whirlwind. There is no clear path for the Steelers to take and until the draft and free agency come and go, the question of who will be the team’s starter is only becoming a larger and more worrying issue.
