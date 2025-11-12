All Steelers

When Steelers Will Likely Debut Asante Samuel Jr.

Jacob Punturi

Dec 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) signal to the official Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-Imagn Images / Robert Scheer-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that they hope can salvage their secondary and defense as they reach the midway point of the 2025 season. With a pressing need at the cornerback position, the team signed 26-year-old Asante Samuel Jr. to their practice squad.

The former second-round pick is hoping he can add a spark to the Steelers’ defense, but when exactly can they expect the new addition to make his season debut?

A Long Road Back

The thing to remember with Samuel is that he has not played in an NFL game in over a year. He last appeared on an NFL field last September for the Los Angeles Chargers, but he’s yet to make his 2025 debut. The defender sustained injuries that required a spinal fusion surgery to repair and a significant recovery process.

it’s why he hasn’t signed with any NFL team until heading into Week 11 of the season. Now with a clean bill of health, Samuel is hoping that he can quickly get back into game shape and contribute to a Steeler defense in need of playmakers.

Nov 6, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When Will He Debut?

Unlike the acquisition of safety Kyle Dugger, this is a move that requires patience. Samuel will have three days of practice with the Steelers before they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. As much as they need more NFL-quality players at their disposal, they will not rush him onto the field.

Expect at least a week, maybe even two, before the team elevates him to the active roster. That would put his debut at the earliest in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears or the following week against the Buffalo Bills.

What Can He Bring?

The Steelers hope Samuel is more than just a band-aid to their struggling defensive unit. The organization, specifically head coach Mike Tomlin, have admired the defender since his draft year in 2021.

And that admiration is understandable when you look at what he was able to do before injuries derailed his career. He recorded at least two interceptions in each of his first three seasons as well as reaching double digits in successful passes defended.

Samuel also provides an ability to play on the outside and in the slot, giving the Steelers’ secondary the flexibility it needs to keep Jalen Ramsey at free safety. They can use him to cover speedier outside options, but they can also rely on his technique and athleticism to help cover even faster option in the slot. If he’s healthy, the Steelers believe Asante Samuel Jr. can be a big piece of their defense for the remainder of the season and maybe even beyond.

Published
Jacob Punturi
JACOB PUNTURI

Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast. Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.

