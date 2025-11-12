When Steelers Will Likely Debut Asante Samuel Jr.
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that they hope can salvage their secondary and defense as they reach the midway point of the 2025 season. With a pressing need at the cornerback position, the team signed 26-year-old Asante Samuel Jr. to their practice squad.
The former second-round pick is hoping he can add a spark to the Steelers’ defense, but when exactly can they expect the new addition to make his season debut?
A Long Road Back
The thing to remember with Samuel is that he has not played in an NFL game in over a year. He last appeared on an NFL field last September for the Los Angeles Chargers, but he’s yet to make his 2025 debut. The defender sustained injuries that required a spinal fusion surgery to repair and a significant recovery process.
it’s why he hasn’t signed with any NFL team until heading into Week 11 of the season. Now with a clean bill of health, Samuel is hoping that he can quickly get back into game shape and contribute to a Steeler defense in need of playmakers.
When Will He Debut?
Unlike the acquisition of safety Kyle Dugger, this is a move that requires patience. Samuel will have three days of practice with the Steelers before they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. As much as they need more NFL-quality players at their disposal, they will not rush him onto the field.
Expect at least a week, maybe even two, before the team elevates him to the active roster. That would put his debut at the earliest in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears or the following week against the Buffalo Bills.
What Can He Bring?
The Steelers hope Samuel is more than just a band-aid to their struggling defensive unit. The organization, specifically head coach Mike Tomlin, have admired the defender since his draft year in 2021.
And that admiration is understandable when you look at what he was able to do before injuries derailed his career. He recorded at least two interceptions in each of his first three seasons as well as reaching double digits in successful passes defended.
Samuel also provides an ability to play on the outside and in the slot, giving the Steelers’ secondary the flexibility it needs to keep Jalen Ramsey at free safety. They can use him to cover speedier outside options, but they can also rely on his technique and athleticism to help cover even faster option in the slot. If he’s healthy, the Steelers believe Asante Samuel Jr. can be a big piece of their defense for the remainder of the season and maybe even beyond.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!