Steelers Release DB After Asante Samuel Jr. Signing
In order to make room for cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. on the practice squad, the Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran defensive back.
According to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, the Steelers have released safety Darrick Forrest just two weeks after signing him.
Forrest is now the second safety Pittsburgh has cut this week, as it previously released Juan Thornhill from its 53-man roster.
Forrest's Brief Steelers Tenure
Following his collegiate career at Cincinnati, the Washington Commanders chose Forrest in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He suited up in eight games as a rookie before starting 11 of the Commanders' 17 contests in 2022, finishing with 88 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles that year.
Forrest played in just 15 games over his final two campaigns with Washington, which was largely due to a shoulder injury that landed him on the reserve/injured list in October 2023.
The 26-year-old reached free agency this past offseason after his rookie contract came to an end, and he wound up signing with the Buffalo Bills. He was let go at final roster cuts, though, and subsequently signed to the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad on September 9 before being released only days later.
Forrest then signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad ahead of its Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts after DeShon Elliott suffered a knee injury in Week 8 that ultimately landed him on the reserve/injured list.
The Steelers acquired Kyle Dugger from the New England Patriots shortly after bringing in Forrest, however, and the latter never truly had a path towards playing time with the team before being let go.
Where Steelers' Safety Depth Stands
Now that Jalen Ramsey has essentially become a full-time free safety for Pittsburgh next to Dugger, who has played 99 percent of the team's defensive snaps since arriving, there isn't any question about who their starters are at the position.
In terms of depth options now that Thornhill is off the 53-man roster and Forrest is no longer on the practice squad, the Steelers still have Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers at their disposal.
Both players have missed time recently, as Clark was sidelined during Week 9 with an illness while Peppers didn't play in each of the team's last two games due to a quadricep injury.
Clark returned in Week 10 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers while Peppers is expected to return to practice ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 11 bout with the Cincinnati Bengals, though, so it should have a full safety room in short order.
