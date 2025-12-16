Steelers Could Sign Another Aaron Rodgers WR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are seeing the return of adding to their wide receiver room, with Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling making the passing game much more efficient since entering the lineup two weeks ago.

With Valdes-Scantling scoring his first touchdown with the Steelers, a 19-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers, it looks like the group can help fix Pittsburgh's offense just in time for the playoffs. But the impact of having two talented wideouts could spark the team's interest in adding another, and there's a name their quarterback has a connection with who just got released.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the New York Jets are releasing Allen Lazard from their roster, per Lazard's request. He's looking to join a contender before the postseason. Maybe the Steelers are that team.

Allen Lazard is a highly respected veteran wide receiver with 28 career TDs and ample postseason experience.



He will look to sign with a playoff team should he clear waivers. https://t.co/YdATTc4KZF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 16, 2025

The Steelers currently sit at 8-6 and in first place in the AFC North. If they can outpace the Baltimore Ravens for the remainder of the regular season, they have a shot to win the division before Week 18. If not, the two teams will square off for a chance at the postseason at Acrisure Stadium in their final game of the year.

If Lazard is looking for a team who may be able to utilize him and are a playoff team, Pittsburgh may be it.

Lazard and Rodgers Connection

The 30-year-old wide receiver has spent the last three years with the Jets, but before then, he was in Green Bay on the same Packers roster as Rodgers. The two played together for five years, and then once again in New York for two seasons.

This is the first year they haven't been on the same team, which makes you think the connection would be easy - making the signing one that could actually be productive for Lazard and for the Steelers.

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) flexes before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In their time together with the Packers, Lazard caught 169 passes for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. In his entire career, he's tallied 239 receptions for 3,147 yards and 28 touchdowns.

If the Steelers want to continue adding to their wide receiver room before the playoffs, Lazard could be an option. The team currently has their core four in DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin, Adam Thielen and Valdes-Scantling. Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller are available off the bench and Roman Wilson is also an option.

The Steelers could claim Lazard off waivers, but if they chose not to, they'll be able to sign him once he clears. From there, he'd have three weeks to get adjusted to the offense before the playoffs.

