Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Wants Truce With Bears - Maybe
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face the Chicago Bears in a tough interconference matchup, with the Steelers travelling to Chicago to take on the NFC North foe.
With the history of this year's Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers, the game will mean a bit more to him than the rest of the team.
Rodgers Loves the Bears Rivalry
Rodgers spoke to the media about him taking on his former team in the Green Bay Packers' rival, adding some metaphorical "fire" to the upcoming matchup.
"I'm not in Green Bay anymore. I feel like we can let bygones be bygones. Maybe I can, I guess," Rodgers said. "It's a great rivalry in the history of all sports. You talk about the Lakers and the Celtics, and the Red Sox and the Yankees. You gotta talk about the Packers and the Bears, and there's been some great memories there."
He then decided to elaborate by rubbing in the relative dominance his former team has over the Bears in recent years, making sure to separate himself from his first employer.
"When I first got to Green Bay, the Bears had the all-time series lead. When I left, the Packers did. Since J-Love [Jordan Love] has taken over, it's even gotten better. But I hope those fans can put that behind 'em." Rodgers said.
Finally, Rodgers decided to give praise to the city, but made sure to keep a comedic tone and added how much he has enjoyed playing in Chicago due to his relative success there.
"There's incentive for every opponent, but I have enjoyed many a Sunday and Monday and many Thursdays in that city," Rodgers said. "It's a great sports town. Phenomenal sports fans and great place to play."
In 29 starts against the Bears in his career, Rodgers is 25-4 with 64 touchdowns to six interceptions. Part of the dominance has to do with the Packers generally having overall more talented teams than the Bears during his career, but he has also been simply unstoppable.
Will Rodgers Play?
Rodgers' status is still in the air for the game, as he left last week's win at the end of the first half with what turned out to be a broken wrist. Due to it being in his non-throwing hand, Rodgers may have a go at the game against the Bears, but it is also possible that Mason Rudolph will throw every pass this weekend for the Steelers.
