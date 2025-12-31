Aaron Rodgers' Steelers Career Could End Against Ravens

Aaron Rodgers is set to reach free agency this upcoming offseason, and at 42-years-old, this very well could be the end of the line for him no matter how, or when, the Pittsburgh Steelers' campaign ends.

If the team fails to get the job done in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens and thus cede control of the AFC North for good, however, their decision on Rodgers' future may become all the more easier.

There's definitely a world where the Steelers look to re-sign Rodgers should they topple the Ravens and head into the postseason. Should that outcome be flipped and Pittsburgh heads home early, the four-time MVP's final rodeo with the black and gold could be on full display at Acrisure Stadium this weekend.

Implications of Season Finale for Rodgers

Shortly after ending his three-month stint on the open market and inking a one-year deal with the Steelers in free agency, Rodgers made it clear that he fully intended on hanging up his spikes once the current season concluded.

"I'm pretty sure this is it. That's why we did the one-year deal," Rodgers said this past June on 'The Pat McAfee Show'. "The Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything. This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had."

That decision doesn't seem quite as finite as it once did, though, and thus the door appears to at the very least be cracked open regarding a potential final tour for Rodgers in 2026.

He has yet to properly address his future, but it doesn't feel like hyperbole to suggest that his chances of returning to the Steelers hinge on how he performs in a win-or-go-home scenario this week vs. Baltimore.

If Rodgers commands the offense and helps guide a quick turnaround after a poor showing against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 that ultimately ends in a victory over the Ravens, it's a safe bet that Pittsburgh will look to retain him should he play another year, as previously earlier.

On the flip side, if Pittsburgh endures a late-season collapse for the second campaign in a row that ends at the hands of Baltimore, the franchise may look to clean house and implement widespread changes that result in Rodgers either retiring or perhaps even playing elsewhere in 2026 if he doesn't retire.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) scrambles out of the pocket in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Is it Worth Keeping Rodgers?

At some point, the Steelers will have to prioritize continuity at the most important position on the field.

Since Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 campaign, Pittsburgh selected Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and held onto him for two seasons before trading the former Heisman Trophy finalist to the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024.

As his replacement(s), the Steelers acquired Justin Fields via trade from the Chicago Bears and signed Russell Wilson in free agency. The final result was a 10-7 season last year that culminated in a five-game losing streak, including the playoffs, while both players went elsewhere.

This past offseason, Pittsburgh hitched its wagon to Rodgers and reeled him in after a prolonged saga in free agency. It always knew he'd be a short-term solution, but if there's a chance to keep him around beyond just a single season, you'd think it would ideally like to do so.

Rodgers has been inconsistent for the Steelers, but he's overall played at a solid level with 3,078 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions while dealing with a left wrist injury he sustained during Week 11.

There's probably more regression on the horizon, however, and if he can't lead Pittsburgh to a season-saving win over the Ravens after the team's loss to the Browns in which he threw for 168 yards on 39 attempts while the offense put up just six points, Rodgers could be a goner regardless of if he wants to play or not next season.

