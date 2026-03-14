Most Underrated Move Steelers Made in Free Agency So Far

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been rightfully dubbed a winner during the early portions of free agency.

During the first week of the new league year, the Steelers addressed several key positions of need. They added wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in a trade, upgrading their offense instantly. They also signed running back Rico Dowdle to round out the backfield and added defensive reinforcements in safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Jamel Dean. With these moves, the Steelers have improved multiple positions ahead of the NFL Draft.

Amongst multiple great moves, there is one that stands out as the most underrated signing. That distinction belongs to safety Darnell Savage.

Depth Addition With Starting Experience

What became clear last season was how poor the secondary depth was for the Steelers. The team finished near the bottom of the NFL rankings in both total and passing defense, as they allowed over 240 passing yards per game.

Aside from a partial season from starting safety DeShon Elliott, some vintage moments from Jalen Ramsey and a shutdown season from Joey Porter Jr., the depth crumbled in Pittsburgh. Safeties Kyle Dugger and Chuck Clark could not hold up down the stretch, while the cornerback room behind Porter Jr. and James Pierre proved to be an easy hole to target for opposing offenses.

Savage enters the mix and immediately changes the picture at safety. With the addition of Brisker, the starting safety situation is cemented. That means Savage will be the third safety on the depth chart, and that's huge.

Savage comes with 97 NFL games under his belt with the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders. Not only that, but he's started 83 of those contests. Last year, he shifted to a rotational safety with the multiple teams he suited up for, and he's in line for a similar type of role in Pittsburgh.

The difference between him and players like Clark and Dugger is his history of production and playmaking. He's recorded at least one interception in five of his seven NFL seasons, and has a total of 41 passes defended over 97 career games.

Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) returns an interception for a touchdown during the second quarter of the wild card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 14, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why That Matters for Steelers

The positive reason is because depth pushes teams into contention. Having a strong rotation of players can help alleviate wear and tear and help the defense take that next step. It also allows Ramsey to play a rover type of role, floating between safety and cornerback as needed.

The more negative side of this, but equally as important, is the always looming prospect of injury. Last year, Elliott was knocked out for the season due to a lower-body injury. You can't bank on injuries occurring, but you have to have a plan just in case.

Savage is that plan for the Steelers, and that's what makes him the organization's most underrated move of free agency so far.

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