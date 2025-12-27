Steelers Get Star Defender Back Before Browns Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news ahead of their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. According to team spokesperson, Burt Lauten, Pittsburgh is changing the game status for defensive back Jalen Ramsey, upgrading him to no injury designation going into the game.

Ramsey missed the last two days of practice due to an illness and was not seen in the locker room during the final day of practice. He was orginally listed as questionable heading into the game because of it, but will now be on the field against the Browns.

The #Steelers are downgrading G Isaac Seumalo (tricep) to OUT for Sunday's game in Cleveland. S Jalen Ramsey (illness) has been upgraded to have no injury designation. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 27, 2025

Along with the upgrade to Ramsey, the Steelers also got some bad news, announcing guard, Isaac Seumalo, has been downgraded to out with a tricep injury.

Steelers Long List of Injuries

The Steelers have a long list of injuries they're hoping to clear up before the playoffs. In the secondary, cornerback James Pierre will miss the game because of a calf injury, and Brandin Echols will miss because of a groin injury.

Pierre has missed the last two games as well. Echols was injured last week against the Detroit Lions.

On defense, outside linebacker T.J. Watt misses his third game after undergoing surgery on his lung. Watt returned to practice in a limited capacity throughout the week but will continue to wait for his return to game play.

Wide receiver, Calvin Austin III, is also out for the game after suffering a hamstring injury against the Lions.

Jalen Ramsey May Not Play?

Ramsey is set to return to the secondary against Cleveland, taking over as the starting safety alongside Kyle Dugger. Joey Porter Jr. and Asante Samuel Jr. will work at cornerback on the outside, and it's likely that practice squader D'Shawn Jamison will start in the slot.

However, the Steelers may have the ability to change that lineup. Even with Ramsey being healthy enough to play, Pittsburgh may get to rest him. If the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17, the night before the Steelers-Ravens game, the AFC North is finalized.

With a Baltimore loss, the Steelers win the division. Head coach Mike Tomlin did not clarify what would change about the team's lineup if that happens, but did say it could alter the starting lineup.

Therefore, Ramsey could find himself sitting out a game anyways, allowing him to get back to 100% before the Steelers playoff matchup in two weeks.

