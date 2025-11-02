Steelers Change Jalen Ramsey's Position Within Defense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are switching things up in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. With a large list of injuries at the safety position, the team has decided to move one of their key pieces, exclusively, to one part of the field in an effort to help the group.
Speaking with Bob Labriola of Steelers.com, head coach Mike Tomlin announced that defensive back Jalen Ramsey is going to play "exclusively" safety against the Colts. The decision comes after both Jabrill Peppers and Juan Thornhill were ruled out for the game with injuries.
"We moved Jalen Ramsey exclusively to safety this week, to offset," Tomlin said. "Jalen has played outside corner, he's played nickel corner, he's played safety. Given the circumstances, we felt it was prudent to lock him down specifically at free safety, and so he'll be a constant hub of communication to assist all of those potential candidates who I mentioned in processing and playing."
Steelers Injuries
The Steelers have been hit hard at the safety position this season. Heading into Week 9, they have just two full-time safeties healthy in Juan Thornhill and Kyle Dugger. Dugger arrived this week in a trade with the New England Patriots, but will instantly step into a key role as the third safety off the bench in his first game with Pittsburgh.
DeShon Elliott was placed on Injured Reserve after suffering a knee injury against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, and Miles Killebrew has been on IR since suffering a knee injury in Week 6.
Clark is dealing with an illness, and Peppers suffered a quad injury during the practice week. Neither will suit up against Indianapolis.
Jalen Ramsey Playing Safety
Ramsey has played safety all season. The team's first defensive snap of 2025, Ramsey was the deep safety next to DeShon Elliott. So, the transition shouldn't be anything too difficult for the former All-Pro.
At cornerback, the Steelers are now thin, though. Darius Slay and Joey Porter. Jr. will likely start on the outside with Brandin Echols starting at the nickel. That leaves just James Pierre available off the bench, and the team will likely need to count on him throughout the game to give players rest.
It won't be a drastic change for the Steelers, but it does leave them stagnant. They no longer have the versatility they have had throughout the season, moving Ramsey around and allowing Echols to play inside and outside. In a game against one of the best offense in the NFL, maybe that'll be a problem, but it's their only option after being bit by the injury bug.
