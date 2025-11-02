Steelers OG Leaves Second Consecutive Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers put on an impressive offensive performance against the Indianapolis Colts. After a pair of losses brought their record to 4-3, their entire team looked rejuvenated and improved against the team with the best record in football.
Despite all of the positives, the Steelers were hit once more by the injury bug. Starting left guard Isaac Seumalo, the veteran anchor on the young offensive line, exited the game during the second half due to an upper-body injury. Shortly after exiting the game, he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with what the team described as a pectoral injury. Backup lineman Spencer Anderson came on in relief of Seumalo at the position.
Nagging Injury
The pectoral area has been a problem for Seumalo since the offseason. During the organization’s time at St. Vincent's College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Seumalo missed time due to a similar injury. The ailment affected his availability all preseason and into the start of the new league year.
Last week against the Green Bay Packers, the pectoral injury came back. He exited their Week 8 contest in the second half as well, and there was concern that he could miss time because of it.
Seumalo was a full participant in the last few days of practice, however. After a few days of progress, he entered the Week 9 contest with no injury designation and a clean bill of health.
The 32-year-old Seumalo is in his third season with the organization. After signing as a free agent before the 2023 season, he’s become an important and consistent piece of their offensive line. He’s been a starter for every game he’s been in a Steelers uniform.
Another Chance for Anderson
With Seumalo out again, Anderson receives another chance to show he can be a starting lineman in the NFL. Anderson has seen an increase in usage and trust this season, and this is the next step.
The Steelers’ offensive game has benefited greatly from Anderson already. Their running game has excelled in the jumbo personnel, when the team uses an extra offensive lineman. It’s been a difficult-to-beat personnel grouping, and it’s largely due to the athleticism and explosive strength of Anderson and tight end Darnell Washington. Now in the left guard position, he can show what he can do in an elevated role.
