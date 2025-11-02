Steelers Defense Takes Over to Beat NFL’s Best Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Indianapolis Colts in an upset, defeating them 27-20 at home.
In an interesting change for the team, the Steelers opted to receive the ball after winning the coin toss. The team often defers when winning the toss, but elected to start with the ball this time.
A Slow Start
Rodgers seemed to have suffered an injury during the warm-up period before the game, but was the quarterback when the game began. The Steelers began the game slowly and punted after three plays.
The Colts, who boast the best offense in the National Football League, were not subject to the same issues. Quarterback Daniel Jones found wide receiver Alec Pierce for over 60 yards in the air on the drive, and the Colts' offense moved quickly until they reached the red zone. Once they got there, the team stumbled to the one-yard line, where they were able to open up the scoring on fourth and 1 with a Daniel Jones rush to make it 7-0.
Then, the Steelers had a similar outcome to their opening drive. Rodgers was unable to move the ball down the field, so the Steelers set up to punt again. During the punt, Josh Downs muffed the ball, and Brandin Echols recovered. While initially thought to have been a touchdown, Echols was ruled down at the 11-yard line. The Steelers got to the four-yard line before Rodgers was unable to connect with tight end Darnell Washington on two straight passes, including on fourth down. The Colts took over from their own four-yard line.
Then, the Steelers' defense seemed to have gotten a stop on the Colts' drive after a couple of successful conversions. On a fourth-down play, it looked as if Rigoberto Sanchez was out to punt, but the Colts decided to fake and directly snapped to Rodney Thomas II, who ran for the first down on the Colts' 28. After a couple more plays, T.J. Watt announced his presence to the game, stripping Jones of the football and recovering it himself.
The Steelers took over from their own 44 and got their first first down of the game after a 15-yard facemask penalty by Neville Gallimore on running back Kenneth Gainwell put the Steelers on the opposite side of the field. Calvin Austin kept the drive alive after Gainwell couldn't gain any yards, and wide receiver DK Metcalf dropped the second-down pass. The Colts challenged the spot of the play, as Austin was close to the line to gain, and Austin was ruled short.
The Steelers would elect to go for it, and were successful, giving them a new set of downs at the Colts' 16. Rodgers found Austin on third down, giving the Steelers more downs at the 2. A Rodgers rush got them a yard shorter on first down, and Rodgers could not find Metcalf on the second down pass. The Steelers then tied the game with a rush by running back Jaylen Warren, who ran inside for a touchdown. Boswell's kick was good, and the Steelers tied it 7-7.
The tide began to turn in the Steelers' favor further as Daniel Jones threw an interception directly into the hands of second-year linebacker Payton Wilson, giving the Steelers the ball back at the Colts' 14 after a 17-yard return by Wilson. On the second play of the offensive drive, Rodgers found tight end Pat Freiermuth just outside the end zone, and Freiermuth fell into the end zone to give the Steelers a 14-7 lead.
Finishing The Half Strong
The Colts' momentum completely shifted, and they were unable to get a first down. They punted, and the Steelers began their drive with just over two minutes to play in the first half. The Steelers moved the ball to the Colts' 48 before Jaylon Jones threw a punch, giving the Steelers another fifteen yards with 57 seconds left in the half. Rodgers found Jonnu Smith for a first down, giving the team 15 seconds with 12 yards to go.
Rodgers was sacked by Laiatu Latu and Gallimore for a loss of both 5 seconds and 5 yards, and the Steelers would then false start on the ensuing play. The following pass was short of the end zone, and Boswell kicked a field goal as time expired to make it 17-7.
The Steelers kicked the ball off to the Colts to open the second half, and the Colts' drive stalled quickly. They would end up going for it on fourth-and-one, and Jones converted on the run. On the next first down, Alex Highsmith recorded a deep sack, causing a loss of ten. Joey Porter Jr. then forced Jones out of bounds just short of the line of scrimmage for another sack, then Jones found Michael Pittman Jr. on 3rd and 20. Pittman was short of the line, and Sanchez punted.
The Steelers' ensuing drive would end similarly, and the Colts got the ball back. Payton Wilson continued his incredible game, jumping on a blitz and tipping Jones' pass in the air. Jack Sawyer grabbed the ball out of the air, recovering the ball and giving the Steelers' offense another chance to work. Chunk plays by running back Kaleb Johnson, Washington and Austin got the Steelers within the redzone.
The Offense Awakens
Rodgers connected with Washington, who extended his arm to the one-yard line as the third quarter ended. On second down, Warren cut to the outside on a handoff, finding open space and scoring his second touchdown of the day to make it 24-7.
The Steelers' defense showed up once again right as the next drive kicked off, as Keeanu Benton sacked Jones on first down. On third and 11, Jones found Downs for a 17-yard pass to get another set of downs. Jones then found Pittman on the next play for a gain of 15. After a couple of miscues, Michael Badgley came out for a field goal from 52 yards out, making it to set the score at 24-10.
The Steelers took the field and promptly went three-and-out before punting. On the second play of the ensuing Colts drive, Alex Highsmith forced a fumble, which was recovered by Derrick Harmon. The Steelers gained six total yards on four plays before sending Boswell back out, who made a 46-yard field goal to make it 27-10.
A Stumble To The Finish
When the Colts took the field, they moved down with relative ease. With three passes over 15 yards, Jones found Josh Downs in the end zone with 4:30 to go, making it 27-17 after a made point after by Badgley.
The Colts attempted an onside kick that was unsuccessful, leading to the Steelers taking over. On second down, wideout Roman Wilson caught the pass from Rodgers before fumbling the ball back to the Colts. Jones would then summarily end the game by throwing the ball towards Joey Porter Jr, who intercepted the football.
The Steelers took over and went on to punt after three plays, giving the Colts the ball back with 1:12 to play.
The Colts kicked a field goal with 15 seconds on the clock, and Badgley made it to make it 27-20. The onside kick attempt was recovered by Metcalf, and the Steelers won with a final score of 27-20.
