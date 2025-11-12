Steelers Announce Asante Samuel Jr.'s Jersey Number
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made an exciting move ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the team's defense needing reinforcements and their secondary shaping up to be one of the worst in the NFL this season, the team added a promising defensive back with the signing of Asante Samuel Jr. to the organization's practice squad.
With the additions of Kyle Dugger via trade and the signing of Samuel, the Steelers are optimistic that they can turn things around and maintain their shrinking lead in the AFC North. While the organization awaits the debut of its newest defender, they shared a bit of news that is only generating more excitement ahead of his debut. The Steelers announced that Samuel is going to wear number 22 when he finally steps on to the field for Pittsburgh.
The number was most previously worn by safety Juan Thornhill, who was released right before the Steelers signed Samuel to their practice squad.
Like Father, Like Son
The number is a departure from the 26 he wore with the Los Angeles Chargers, but Samuel is likely thrilled with the jersey he'll wear with his new team. His father, also Asante Samuel, was an incredibly successful NFL cornerback. Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons remember Samuel as a top interception cornerback in the league. He finished his career with 51 interceptions, earning the title of a true ball hawk on the field.
He also wore number 22. Now, the younger Samuel is hoping to match that production when he quickly assumes a larger role in Pittsburgh.
The Curse of 22
Samuel is hoping to honor the NFL legacy his father created, and he's also trying to add some good vibes and energy to the jersey he's taking. Thornhill, the previous owner of the number, had a tough go of things with the Steelers. He played decently well in the first two weeks, but after that, his play rapidly declined. Eventually, he was demoted from the secondary rotation and relegated to just special teams snaps. His demotion made his release an easy move to see coming with Samuel becoming available as well as the return of rookie defensive back Sebastian Castro.
Things look much more optimistic for Samuel than Thornhill, and the Steelers hope his performance and production on the field quickly matches. Wearing his father's number and with this new opportunity, the Steelers are eager to get Asante Samuel Jr. on the field as soon as possible.
