Even Mike Tomlin’s Biggest Fan Admits Steelers Tenure Could End
As the Pittsburgh Steelers recover from a lopsided loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, even the staunchest defenders of head coach Mike Tomlin believe the writing could be on the wall in terms of his job security.
Analyst Rich Eisen, who has typically fought back against the narrative that Pittsburgh should part ways with Tomlin, has now shifted his tone a bit and thinks there's a world where the two sides move on from one another should the team continue trending downward this season.
"Let's put it this way: I think he's a Hall of Fame coach. I think he is remarkable at plugging into the athlete. I think he is remarkable at taking the passion for football and instilling it in a team," Eisen said on the 'Rich Eisen Show'. "I think if this falls apart, I wouldn't be surprised if the Steelers finally say, 'Let's figure something out' and then Tomlin shows up somewhere else... I think Tomlin is 100 percent gonna be a coach in this league for as long as he wants. But I totally understand that Steeler fans are like, 'We're done.'"
Eisen's Prior Support of Tomlin
Steelers fans have become more critical of Tomlin in recent years have gone by without even an inkling of postseason success, as their playoff losing streak currently sits at six games.
While some have gone on for Tomlin to be fired as a result, Eisen has never held that viewpoint. For example, he said that, "anybody who thinks that Mike Tomlin should finally be having his time up in Pittsburgh is dumb,” following the 2022 campaign before saying he's, "one of the best" and that, "he would be somebody else’s coach within five minutes," if he had been let go instead of signing a three-year extension with the organization in June 2024.
Should Steelers Actually Consider Letting Tomlin Go?
As Eisen stated, Tomlin is lauded as one of the top head coaches in the league and would have absolutely zero trouble finding another job if he were to leave the Steel City.
With that being said, though, perhaps he simply isn't a fit with the Steelers anymore and could use a change of scenery at this stage of his career. There's been rumors and constant chatter about Tomlin leaving the organization seemingly every offseason, and if the team can't turn things around this year, than maybe they'll finally come to a head.
Enough can't be said about how much Tomlin has accomplished in Pittsburgh. From guiding the team to 18-straight non-losing seasons and a win in Super Bowl XLIII while also owning the 11th-most victories of any head coach in league history at 188, he's a bona fide legend.
Patience is wearing thin, though, and Eisen might be on to something when he stated that Tomlin could be coaching elsewhere next year should no progress throughout the rest of this season.
