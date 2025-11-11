Steelers Finally Make a Move for the Future
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finally did something for their future. In the midst of a season that isn't turning into what they wanted, they decided to move on from a veteran to bring back a rookie, and while nothing is guaranteed, it was a move that signals progress.
The Steelers released Juan Thornhill after just nine games to claim undrafted rookie Sebastian Castro off of waivers. Castro signed with Pittsburgh after the 2025 NFL Draft, but failed to make their 53-man roster, signing to their practice squad to start the year.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers eventually signed him off the p-squad, keeping him for five weeks. Then, they waived him, allowing Pittsburgh to bring him back. A move that gives some hope to a younger generation of talent moving forward.
The Right Move
The Steelers haven prioritized building a future in years. In their minds, the Super Bowl window is still open, and they're running full force through it. So far, it hasn't worked, and seems to be getting worse by the year.
Right now, they're 5-4 and 1-3 in their last four games. They're coming off their worst loss of the season in a 25-10 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, and nearly everyone outside of the organization believes that their chances at being a contender are over.
So, how to they respond? By moving on from a veteran who was removed from the defense and adding an undrafted rookie that showed promise during the preseason.
Thornhill hasn't played a defensive snap in two weeks after several poor performances. With him being on the outside looking in, Pittsburgh decided to take advantage of adding Castro, who they had high hopes for when they signed him out of Iowa in the spring.
The Steelers didn't make this moving thinking Castro is the next Troy Polamalu, but they did finally make a decision to give a younger name a shot at making an impact. Right now, Castro will only work on special teams, but that gives him an opportunity to develop.
Pittsburgh doesn't do much developing for late-round picks these days. Not defensively.
It's not the flashiest move or one that is going to change the course of the future for the Steelers. What it is is them taking a shot on someone who isn't a big-name veteran. A lot of people have been asking for them to do just that, and starting with Castro gives some hope that the trend is going to turn for the Steelers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!