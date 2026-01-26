Steelers Announce Introductory Press Conference for Mike McCarthy

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are wasting no time hitting the groun running with their new head coach. The organization surprised everyone when they named 62-year-old Mike McCarthy as the team's fouth head coach since 1969.

With a new coach in charge, the Steelers are set to introduce McCarthy. The organization shared that owner and president Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan will hold an introductory press conference at Acrisure Stadium to welcome McCarthy to Pittsburgh.

The team shared the information via their social media accounts.

Steelers President Art Rooney Il and GM Omar Khan will introduce Mike McCarthy as the team’s head coach at a press conference at 2 PM ET on Tuesday, Jan. 27.



What to Expect Out of McCarthy

Rooney made it very clear why he brought McCarthy in. His NFL experience dates back to 1993, when he broke through as an offensive assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs. Over his extensive career, he's worked with quarterbacks like Joe Montana, Aaron Brooks, Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott. That history of working with elite offenses is what drew the team owner to McCarthy.

"(McCarthy) is someone who has a longer track record than many of the other candidates, a winning track record," Rooney said in response to fan criticism. "He's been a winner everywhere he's been. Probably just as important for our purposes, the quarterbacks that he's worked with have all been very successful. So he has a proven track record of developing top-flight quarterbacks. Those are the things that maybe stick out the most."

The expectation heading into his first season is that McCarthy can continue the winning tradition of the Steelers. Coming off a 10-win season and an AFC North Division title, Rooney is still pushing for more. He wants his team to seriously contend for a Super Bowl, and his decision to bring McCarthy in reflects that belief.

What's Next for Steelers and McCarthy?

After being introduced, McCarthy will have to get to work immediately. He has to assemble his staff, and the folks he brings on could make or break how things shake out in 2026. With ties all over the NFL, he could quickly end all of the criticism against him with an impressive and innovative staff.

After that, the Steelers will host the 2026 NFL Draft. Landing an impact player is paramount, and as the host city, they will be under intense scrutiny from the hometown crowd to nail their first-round pick.

The Steelers will have to crush the next few months as McCarthy begins his tenure. The seasoned head coach has the cards stacked against him, and now he has to get to work winning over his haters.

